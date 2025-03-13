PK Sound Launches Tx Series Intelligent Point Source Modules

CALGARY, CANADA, MARCH 13, 2025 — PK Sound, the robotic line array company, has formally released the Tx Series of intelligent multi-purpose point source modules, beginning with the ultra-versatile Tx14 and Tx26. Configured and controlled via PK .dynamics software, the Tx Series complements PK Sound’s Trinity range of robotic line source systems to offer a complete solution for a myriad of mobile and installed applications. ACT Entertainment is the brand’s exclusive North American distributor.

“The Tx Series embodies our product philosophy of handling the widest possible array of applications with the fewest individual products,” shares Colton Schmidt, Engineering Manager with PK Sound. “The Tx14 and Tx26 offer premium standalone performance with onboard DSP, AVB networking and unmatched peak SPLs in their respective classes. Combined with our robotic line array solutions, these versatile Milan-ready tools augment a complete system offering with an unprecedented degree of control and optimization through our .dynamics software platform.”

Weighing only 25 lb. / 11.8 kg, the ultra-compact Tx26 features controlled 100° conical directivity with a frequency response of 55 Hz-18 kHz and peak SPLs reaching 136 dB. Its pair of vented 6” Tetracoil transducers with custom phase plugs manage low- and mid-frequency response while a 1” HT polymer diaphragm compression driver handles high frequencies.

The larger Tx14 offers controlled 50° x 70° directivity with a frequency response spanning 50 Hz-18 Hz and max SPLs of 139 dB, all driven from a premium 14” coaxial transducer with a 3” neodymium diaphragm compression driver. As a floor monitor, the Tx14 has a natural inclination of 35°, which is easily extended to 55° via the onboard uptilt stands.

PK Sound’s two-channel VE15 1,400 W Class D amplifier maximizes headroom for each Tx module while maintaining crystal clear audio and exceptional output. Onboard DSP and AVB network end points are routed through Neutrik’s DR Series of IP65-rated connectors for maximum stability and seamless operation via PK .dynamics.

Both Tx14 and Tx26 are easily mounted or flown with a variety of rigging accessories via onboard M10 rigging points, making them suitable for both portable and installed applications.

“The two new Tx Series point source modules from PK Sound are, pure and simple, among the best loudspeakers I’ve ever heard,” comments Brian Daily, Senior Staff Engineer with OSA International, a design and installation firm that regularly specifies PK Sound solutions. “We’ve deployed the Tx speakers in standalone systems and as various fills in tandem with larger robotic system deployments—they excel across the board. These new PK solutions simplify our inventory without compromising on acoustic performance or the results we can deliver for our clients. We’re proud to have the Tx Series among our growing offering of PK Sound solutions.”