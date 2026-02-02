PK Sound Launches Mobile App for Real-Time System Optimization

JACKSON, MISSOURI, FEBRUARY 2, 2026 —PK Sound has released .dynamics MOVE, a new mobile application that extends the power of PK .dynamics control software to phones and tablets. Working in tandem with the desktop platform, .dynamics MOVE empowers users to mechanically optimize the acoustic coverage of PK Sound robotic line source systems in real-time while moving freely throughout a venue. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of PK Sound in North America.

“Mechanical system optimization is the core of what we do,” comments Colton Schmidt, Engineering Manager at PK Sound. “.dynamics MOVE expands and simplifies PK’s already unrivaled degree of coverage control, allowing users to walk the site, listen critically and make immediate robotic adjustments to the system’s physical directivity. That’s a fundamentally better way to optimize sound than relying primarily on processing and other digital tools.”

PK .dynamics unites every stage of the modern live sound workflow in a single application, freeing users from outdated and needlessly rigid routines. MOVE grants access to key features from the desktop version, allowing audio professionals to robotically configure arrays and remotely refine coverage with an unprecedented degree of precision.

Once coverage is mechanically optimized, users can take advantage of the DSP built into each loudspeaker module to fine-tune tonal balance and system response. Users can also monitor system performance in real-time down to the component level and even log service notes within individual cabinets for seamless communication between colleagues.

“.dynamics MOVE makes it even easier to take advantage of PK Sound’s variable mechanical coverage control,” shares Nick Educate, an Engineer with OSA International. “They’ve taken an already industry-leading solution and made it more flexible. I can walk a venue and precisely adjust my coverage in real-time from a phone or tablet, in addition to applying EQ or filters to perfect my sound and deliver the best-possible audience experience. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”

PK Software Engineer Danyil Fedorov adds: “Digital tools are most effective when used to fine-tune a properly aimed system. MOVE makes it easier to get the mechanical side right, which means any processing applied afterward is more subtle, transparent and effective. It removes barriers and simplifies workflows, ensuring PK users can make informed decisions and achieve better acoustic results.”

.dynamics MOVE is available now via the Apple App Store and Google Play and can only be used in tandem with the PK .dynamics desktop application, available for free download at pksound.live.