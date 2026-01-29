PK Sound Delivers Dynamic, High-Impact Audio for Vans Warped Tour Orlando

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, JANUARY 29, 2026 — The Vans Warped Tour made its long-awaited return to Orlando, November 15–16, 2025, drawing tens of thousands of fans for a weekend of high-octane performances from dozens of rock, punk, metalcore and alternative icons. With the revived festival’s Ghost and Beatbox Stages operating side-by-side and hosting some of the weekend’s most anticipated sets, organizers turned to Logic Systems Sound & Lighting of St. Louis to deploy a PK Sound robotic line source solution and ensure the live sound experience lived up to the event’s legacy. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of PK Sound in North America.

The Logic Systems team designed and executed a high-impact system built around PK Sound’s flagship Trinity Black robotic line source technology. With back-to-back performances alternating between the two stages, the challenge was to deliver consistent, high-fidelity coverage across a massive, shifting crowd while preserving the dynamic energy emblematic of Warped Tour. The precise coverage, control and unrivaled power of the PK Sound system, along with its flexibility to make on-the-fly adjustments, made it the ideal solution.

“The PK Sound system on the Beatbox and Ghost stages was amazing,” states Andrew Beer, General Manager with Logic Systems. “When we’re doing a rock show, we want the audience to feel the music. It needs to be clear; it needs to be precise; and the audience needs to have a great experience. PK’s Trinity Black system is very punchy. There’s a ton of headroom for all the engineers at front of house, and it’s really been positive for the audience and the whole team.”

The design comprised separate left-right hangs spanning the side-by-side stages to create a unified, immersive stereo image across the shared audience area. Each stage featured main hangs of 14 Trinity Black robotic line source modules per side, supplemented by four delay hangs of eight Trinity Black modules each. Trinity Black’s patented multi-axis robotics allow operators to precisely dial in the system’s acoustic coverage remotely and in real time for the best possible results in any scenario.

PK Sound T10 medium-format robotic array modules provided front fill coverage, while a formidable wall of T218 intelligent subwoofers lined the entire downstage edge, delivering the visceral low-frequency impact demanded by the festival’s genre-spanning lineup.

“Our stages are set up alongside a stadium so, at first, we were hearing reflections off the stadium on the house-right side,” Beer adds. “We were able to walk the site and robotically move the horn flares to take coverage off of the stadium in real time using PK .dynamics software and make sure we were delivering the best possible coverage for the audience area.”

Those adjustments paid off throughout the weekend, which was loaded with high-energy sets from artists like The Devil Wears Prada, Head Automatica, Gym Class Heroes and Boys Like Girls. The system’s consistency and precision ensured every breakdown, hook and sing-along moment landed exactly as intended.

“We had an incredible day out here with PK Sound. There is really a very high fidelity to this rig. The drum transients wrap around you almost like they’re giving you a big hug. It’s a high-end, audiophile-esque listening experience, which was a treat,” shares Josh Sobeck, FOH Engineer with Boys Like Girls. “Mixing [this band] can be challenging because there’s so much energy all at the same time. The drums are super punchy, super thick guitars, loud vocals. I’ve definitely had shows where different PA systems just can’t handle it, but it was really cool to just push the faders up, make the PK system really loud, punchy and impactful, and have everything translate.”

Logic Systems, PK Sound and ACT Entertainment share a longstanding partnership that has powered major productions across North America, which proved instrumental in delivering Warped Tour’s signature energy. “It’s always nice to have the support of the PK team when we’re out here — for any questions or suggestions we have, or changes they suggest we could make to help improve the experience overall. It’s been an amazing and collaborative relationship.”

Adds Sobeck: “I think that Logic partnering with PK is just next level. It’s a great product, and Logic Systems always provides such great staff and crew. I didn’t worry about anything today. It was just everything I needed.”