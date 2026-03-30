PixVerse Launches V6, Advancing AI Video Generation Across Creative and Agentic Workflows

Latest release advances camera control, character performance, and multi-shot video generation with native audio.

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PixVerse, a global AI video generation platform, today announced the launch of V6, the latest version of its flagship model. V6 advances shot execution, character performance, and multi-shot audio-visual generation, with improvements across both creative and commercial use cases.

The new model delivers measurable improvements across camera work and character performance. Camera movements — tracking, perspective shifts, environmental reveals — are rendered with greater accuracy and fewer artifacts than previous releases. Character emotion holds across frames more reliably, with facial expressions and body language maintaining continuity through scene changes. Physical interactions between objects behave with improved realism, with collisions, movement, and spatial relationships rendered more accurately throughout a scene.

Multilingual text generation within frames is now supported, with accurate placement and style consistency across English, Chinese, and other languages, making V6 particularly relevant for global content teams producing localised video at scale.

On higher-complexity content, the model also shows meaningful gains. Action sequences and stylized effects are rendered with stronger consistency across frames. A key advancement in V6 is its ability to generate multi-shot short films with native audio from a single prompt — a product advertisement, for instance — without requiring separate editing or audio production steps. Audio and video are generated simultaneously, and what previously demanded multiple tools and production stages can now be completed in a single generation.

These capabilities extend beyond the consumer platform. Through PixVerse’s command-line interface (CLI), V6 is accessible to developer and agentic workflows, compatible with coding agents including Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and OpenClaw. Development teams can embed video generation directly into production workflows, automating steps that previously required manual creative tools.

As with all current video generation models, there are areas that continue to evolve, including precise directional control in complex scenes and consistency across significant spatial changes. PixVerse is actively working on improvements for future releases.

V6 is available today to all PixVerse users, with launch discounts available for both individual and enterprise subscribers. It is one step in PixVerse’s ongoing work to make professional video creation accessible to everyone. More information is available at pixverse.ai.

ABOUT PIXVERSE

PixVerse is a global AI video generation platform trusted by over 100 million creators and enterprises across 175 countries. PixVerse’s latest model, V6, builds on its foundation of fluid motion and cinematic quality, adding precision camera control, expressive character performance, and one-click commercial output. In January 2026, PixVerse launched R1, the world’s first real-time world model, transforming video into an infinite, continuous, and interactive stream. With teams distributed across Asia and the US, PixVerse was founded in 2023 with a commitment to making video the universal language of human expression. In March 2026, PixVerse closed its Series C funding round, achieving unicorn status. For more information, visit pixverse.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT

Robyn Tan

media@pixverse.ai

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SOURCE PixVerse