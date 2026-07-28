Pixelworks to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 11

PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a provider of innovative cinematic and enhanced visualization solutions, will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, after market close. Todd DeBonis, Chairman and CEO, and Haley Aman, CFO, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company’s quarterly results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the Company’s conference call using the following information:

Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Link: Click Here

Dial-in Participation Registration Link: Click Here

Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call by phone. A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Pixelworks’ website.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) is a technology licensing company specializing in cinematic visualization solutions, including industry-leading content creation, delivery and display processing solutions that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. Pixelworks has more than 20 years of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

About TrueCut Motion

TrueCut Motion is a powerful video platform from Pixelworks that provides filmmakers with a new palette for motion. It enables shot-by-shot motion grading, allowing creators to manage judder, motion blur, and frame rates to achieve a consistent, cinematic look across all screens. For more information on TrueCut Motion, visit: www.truecutmotion.com

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo, TrueCut Motion and TrueCut are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-to-announce-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-august-11-302836597.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.