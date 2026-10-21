Pixazo Launches Agent P, a Conversational AI That Turns Plain-Language Requests into Finished Creative Work

Agent P plans the work, picks the right model from 200+ and delivers the finished image, video, VFX shot or audio from a single conversation.

NOIDA, India, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pixazo today launched Agent P, a conversational AI agent that lets anyone produce images, video, visual effects and audio by describing what they want in everyday language. There’s no need to choose models, write technical prompts or manage multi-step workflows. Agent P is available now on the Pixazo Playground.

Users brief Agent P the way they would brief a colleague, describing the subject, mood, format or reference. The agent asks clarifying questions when needed, keeps context across the conversation, and takes corrections and refinements mid-session. There are no menus, settings or model documentation to work through; the conversation is the whole interface.

Agent P covers the full range of generative creative tasks:

Images: generating from text, editing and restyling photos, swapping backgrounds, building character-consistent visuals and staging product shots.

generating from text, editing and restyling photos, swapping backgrounds, building character-consistent visuals and staging product shots. Video: producing clips from text or images, animating stills, stitching multi-scene sequences with consistent characters, and creating short-form content for social and advertising.

producing clips from text or images, animating stills, stitching multi-scene sequences with consistent characters, and creating short-form content for social and advertising. Visual effects: rotoscoping and alpha mattes that hold fine detail such as hair, fur and smoke; background replacement with every layer returned separately; crowd generation and duplication to fill sparse scenes; relighting; and cleanup.

rotoscoping and alpha mattes that hold fine detail such as hair, fur and smoke; background replacement with every layer returned separately; crowd generation and duplication to fill sparse scenes; relighting; and cleanup. Micro-dramas and series: taking a brief or script through storyboards, locked characters and locations to finished vertical episodes, with the same cast consistent from episode to episode.

taking a brief or script through storyboards, locked characters and locations to finished vertical episodes, with the same cast consistent from episode to episode. Audio: adding or replacing a video’s soundtrack in the same session.

Behind the conversation, Agent P routes each task to the best-suited model in Pixazo’s library of 200+ models from leading AI providers, automatically, while showing users which model was used if they want to know. For complex requests that span several steps or media types, it plans the full sequence before starting and reports progress at each stage. Users can redirect, refine or restart at any point without losing context.

“The gap between having a creative idea and being able to make it has always been the problem. Agent P closes that gap through conversation. You don’t need to know which model to use, how to prompt it or how to connect the steps. You just describe what you want to make.”

— Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO, Pixazo

Agent P is available now at playground.pixazo.ai/playground/agentic. No setup is required: users can start a conversation and begin creating immediately.

About Pixazo

Pixazo is a generative AI platform that gives individuals and businesses access to 200+ AI models for images, video and audio. For studios and production companies, Pixazo also offers AI VFX services, human-finished and delivered to broadcast spec. They include rotoscoping, compositing and keying, cleanup and rig removal, set extension, sky and environment replacement, crowd duplication, CG integration, de-aging and relighting, face replacement, restoration and upscaling, AI dubbing with lip-sync, and previs. More at https://www.pixazo.ai/enterprise.

Pixazo is a brand of Appy Pie LLP, building creator-first tools that make content production faster and more accessible worldwide. Learn more at https://www.pixazo.ai/.

Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar, Pixazo

sales@pixazo.ai

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