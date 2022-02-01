Pionaire Announces Talent Acquisitions

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pionaire, the talent-first boutique podcast agency founded by media personality Bert Weiss, announces its continued expansion with the signing of new talent who reflect Pionaire’s commitment to delivering diverse and engaging content to its ever-growing audience.





President Mike Morse shared his excitement about Pionaire’s recent partnership with BOWIE, a social first agency under Great Bowery that represents a handful of top creators whose podcasts are being represented by Pionaire. “We are thrilled to welcome massively popular content creators Jessie Woo, Nelly Sudri, Nathaly Cuevas and Jacob Macias (collectively, “Jathaly”) to the Pionaire family,” said Morse. “Each brings a unique voice and perspective that will enrich our content offerings and resonate with podcast listeners and viewers.”

Echoing Mike’s excitement, Head of Partnerships at BOWIE, Olivia Zhou, shares “Pionaire has proven to be an exceptional podcast partner for Bowie talent, providing invaluable support and understanding of content creators’ needs. Their ability to bridge the gap between video recording and captivating audio production enhances the podcasting experience significantly. We look forward to furthering our collaboration with Pionaire as more of our talent explore opportunities in podcasting.”

Pionaire has also appointed Kacey Spivey as the company’s new Director of Podcasts to further strengthen its talent development. In her role, Kacey will spearhead the development and management of the company’s podcasting talent, ensuring that Pionaire continues to lead the industry in quality and innovation.

With these latest business developments, Pionaire is poised to continue its trajectory as a leader in the podcasting industry, delivering top-tier content and fostering a dynamic and inclusive community for both creators and audiences.

About Pionaire

Founded by recognized radio industry leader Bert Weiss and marketing disruptor Chris Tuff, Pionaire is a full-service boutique talent network consultancy rooted in creativity. Clients can expect a hands-on, personalized process from the best in the business, resulting in optimal content and revenue. Pionaire’s expert team evaluates a brand, advises on content that works and provides the groundwork for properly structuring and marketing a podcast. The rest happens organically. For more information, visit pionairepodcasting.com. Connect with Pionaire on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

