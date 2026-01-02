Pinetree Capital Announces Chief Investment Officer’s Return from Leave of Absence
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) (“Pinetree” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Chief Investment Officer, Shezad Okhai, returned to Pinetree effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Okhai had been on a leave of absence since April 28, 2025, serving as the interim Chief Executive Officer of Bravura Solutions Limited, one of Pinetree’s investees.
About Pinetree Capital Ltd.
Pinetree is a value-oriented investment company focused on enterprise software and technology. Pinetree’s common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol “PNP”.
