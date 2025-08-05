PINCOOL ANNOUNCES PRITTO PRISONER, THE OUTRAGEOUS NEW ESCAPE PARTY GAME

Use Speed, Wit and…Bodily Functions in the High-Paced Excretion Escape Party Game

Signature Art Style by Wildly Popular Character Artist Kanahei’s Bridges Charm with the Chaotic

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ready to make a (bathroom) break for it? Get ready to run, hide, and… excrete your way to freedom in Pritto Prisoner, PinCool’s wildly original asymmetrical multiplayer escape-action game where players hide, set traps and pass more than gas to find their way to victory.

Revealed today at Nintendo Direct in Japan, Pritto Prisoner is a fast-paced, 4v2 asymmetric multiplayer game where players play as either robot prison guards or imprisoned animal inmates. The goal? Break out of the high-security island jail or keep the rambunctious and wily animals locked up. But escaping takes more than just stealth and speed…because your most powerful weapons are, well… pee and poop!

Yes, really. Players must use their stools as tools to stun guards and outmaneuver patrols as they make their escape from the notorious island prison.

Whether you’re so cunningly cute cat, laying traps as a Red-Hot Counterfeiter elephant, causing chaos as a jazz-playing zebra or patrolling as a no-nonsense robot, each Pritto Prisoner game allows for laugh-out-loud moments and unpredictable antics and hijinx unlike any other game. With intuitive controls, a uniquely competitive twist and an irresistibly charming art style from acclaimed illustrator and manga artist Kanahei, Pritto Prisoner offers an accessible yet dynamic experience for all kinds of players, whether you’re in it to win, here for the laughs, or just along for the chaos.

KEY FEATURES

Chaotic Tag-Based Multiplayer: You’ll need to collaborate in this addictive, 4v2 multiplayer, party game to achieve your objective. Outrun and outwit your robotic captors or use team work to lock down the wily escapees before they excrete their way to freedom!

This “hide and seek” style game play offers intuitive mechanics for players of all ages to hop in and play. Irresistible Character Design: From a mouse that’s the “master thief of his time,” to an “underground superstar” dog to the former three-star chef penguin and bumbling robots – every character bursts with individuality and charm.

From a mouse that’s the “master thief of his time,” to an “underground superstar” dog to the former three-star chef penguin and bumbling robots – every character bursts with individuality and charm. Absurdly Fun Powers: Pee-powered cannons. Poop-induced turbo boosts. Staged gimmicks and more. From gross-out gags to high-tech tricks, it’s chaotic, it’s ridiculous and it totally works.

Published by Initiate Incubator, Pritto Prisoner will be released this winter via digital download for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam . Trailers and gameplay videos for Pritto Prisoner can be viewed here:

Official Teaser Trailer: https://youtu.be/Of0gnVIJ734

Official Gameplay Trailer: https://youtu.be/uFhGoLozi_4

For press assets, including screenshots, visit HERE .

About Pincool:

PinCool, Inc. is an entertainment production company established in Tokyo in May 2023. Specializing in the development of console game titles, Pincool works across console and PC video game planning and production as well as providing consulting services for various entertainment businesses.

