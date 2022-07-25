Pianist Girolamo Parisi Announces His Latest Musical Endeavors, Highlighting a Life of Passion and Perseverance

Italian pianist Girolamo Parisi shares his musical journey from Calabria to global digital platforms, where he leads the way with daily livestreams and award-winning performances on TikTok.

Born in Calabria, Italy, a region in Southern Italy known for its rich cultural heritage, Parisi’s musical inclination was evident from infancy. At just one year old, he received a small piano from his father, a symbolic gift that sparked a lifelong devotion to music. Tragically, Parisi lost his father in an accident before the age of two, an event that influenced his early life and deepened his emotional connection to music.

By age six, Parisi began keyboard lessons and advanced to private piano studies by nine. At eleven, he was accepted into the prestigious Francesco Cilea Conservatory in Reggio Calabria, where he also began composing his first pieces. His formal training continued under esteemed instructor Cinzia Dato and culminated in a master’s degree under the guidance of internationally acclaimed pianist Aldo Ciccolini.

Throughout his academic journey, Parisi won multiple music competitions and participated in advanced seminars, experiences that shaped his refined technique and expressive style. His compositions blend classical tradition with modern sensibility, appealing to a wide and diverse audience.

On July 25, 2022, Parisi released his debut album Ombre , featuring original works such as Rema and Hands Can Listen. These pieces have gained traction on streaming platforms like Spotify, while his presence on TikTok has become a defining part of his success. With over 700,000 followers, Parisi is recognized as one of the first pianists globally to livestream daily performances on TikTok, attracting more than 100,000 viewers per session.

His innovative approach to live digital performance earned him honors at TikTok Live Fest in Miami (February 2024) and London (January 2025), where he was acknowledged for his artistic contributions and unique ability to connect with audiences in real time. His content not only showcases his live performances but also offers a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process, further strengthening his bond with fans worldwide.

Parisi’s growing digital footprint and expanding catalog reflect a career in motion. With a deep respect for classical roots and a forward-thinking approach to audience engagement, he is redefining how classical and contemporary music can thrive in the digital age.

To explore Girolamo Parisi’s music and learn more about his journey, visit https://parisigirolamo.com/about/ or follow him on TikTok at @parisigirolamo .

