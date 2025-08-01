Pi-12 Launches to Raise Global Awareness for Infrastructure-Free Mobility Powered by Neutrinovoltaic Technology

The Neutrino® Energy Group unveils a transformative vision for transportation with the debut of Pi Car, Pi Fly, and Pi Nautic – three breakthrough platforms for land, air, and sea that operate without reliance on external charging infrastructure. To support public engagement and global awareness of this scientific milestone, the Group introduces Pi-12, a digital initiative designed to spotlight and accelerate the adoption of neutrinovoltaic energy.

Pi technology uses stacked graphene and doped silicon layers that resonate with neutrinos and other subatomic particles. Their kinetic energy excites the atomic lattice, dislodging electrons and producing a steady, low-voltage current. Unlike photovoltaics, Neutrino® Energy Group‘s neutrinovoltaic technology works without sunlight, enabling energy generation underground, at night, or underwater.

The debut of Pi Car, Pi Fly, and Pi Nautic



Pi Car: Continuous Automotive Power

Pi Car integrates neutrinovoltaic sheets throughout its body and chassis, feeding energy into the drivetrain and auxiliary systems. This reduces reliance on large batteries and chargers while extending operational range. Power is harvested whether driving, idling, or parked, cutting charging downtime and infrastructure needs. Fleet operators benefit from longer vehicle uptime and reduced maintenance, while cities save on costly charging networks.

Pi Fly: Sustained UAV Operations

Drones face strict weight and endurance limits. Pi Fly UAVs embed ultralight neutrinovoltaic layers into wings, fuselage, and rotor blades, generating energy in flight. This slows battery depletion and extends mission duration without adding bulk. Persistent flight reduces the need for drone ports or frequent battery swaps, improving logistics, monitoring, and emergency response.

Pi Nautic: Autonomous Marine Energy

Marine vessels traditionally rely on generators or shore power. Pi Nautic integrates neutrinovoltaic films into hulls and decks, delivering constant energy to onboard systems. Smaller craft such as research vessels and ferries benefit most, operating longer without docking. Corrosion-resistant encapsulation ensures durability, while ports reduce investments in shore power, improving waterfront air quality.

Unified Platform and Infrastructure Impact

Pi Car, Pi Fly, and Pi Nautic share a common neutrinovoltaic architecture, with standardized materials and electronics adapted for each domain. Improvements in efficiency or durability benefit all three sectors, enabling scalable manufacturing and faster deployment.

The combined effect is reduced fixed infrastructure: fewer public chargers, drone ports, and dockside power lines. Energy is generated at the point of use, lightening grid loads and allowing mobility to continue during outages. Remote regions gain access to advanced transport without waiting for grid expansion.

Pi-12: A Global Awareness and Engagement Tool

Rather than financing development-already supported through licensing and private investment-Pi-12 is designed as a digital bridge to raise public awareness and promote participation in the transition to infrastructure-free energy. Through this initiative, individuals and communities can engage directly with the unfolding impact of neutrinovoltaic technology across mobility sectors. Pi-12 serves as a transparent, accessible platform to spotlight real-world adoption and encourage broader recognition of the science behind it.

A New Foundation for Mobility

Pi technology reshapes transportation across land, air, and sea. Through a shared scientific breakthrough-continuous energy generation from non-visible radiation-vehicles become self-sustaining, resilient, and scalable. With licensing growth and Pi-12 participation, infrastructure-free mobility moves from prototypes to a cornerstone of future transport systems.

