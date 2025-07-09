BEIJING, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China.org.cn on photography works of Xizang:

“Tashi Delek!” The 5th China Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival has wrapped up, and we’re grateful for the amazing response. We received over 140,000 submissions from photographers and videographers worldwide. Each photo, video, and animation captured Xizang’s landscapes, culture, and stories, bringing fresh perspectives to Xizang’s mountains, traditions, and communities, highlighting its unique charm and vitality.

This series focuses on a key theme: Green is the foundation of Xizang’s sustainable development. Through ongoing efforts in environmental protection, Xizang has made significant progress in ecological conservation. Alongside this, improvements in rural infrastructure, public services, and living conditions have supported thriving communities. These photos and videos showcase efforts in building sustainable villages, protecting nature, and fostering unity in Xizang, creating a vivid picture of progress and harmony.

We’re excited to announce that the awards ceremony will be held on July 26th in Lhasa. We invite people from around the world to join us for this special event to celebrate the talent and stories behind these works. Come share in the beauty and spirit of Xizang. We look forward to seeing you in Lhasa!

Photography Works Showcasing Xizang’s Sustainable Future

