“Tashi Delek!” The 5th China Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival has concluded, and we are thrilled by the enthusiastic response. We received over 140,000 submissions from photographers and videographers worldwide. Each photo, video, and animation offered a unique perspective of Xizang’s magnificent landscapes, blending snow-capped mountains, crystal-clear lakes, and expansive grasslands, all bathed in the stunning natural light that only this place can offer.

This collection celebrates a key theme: Xizang, known as the “Roof of the World”, is a land of boundless natural beauty. These works capture the essence of Xizang’s mountains, lakes, and valleys, showcasing their awe-inspiring grandeur and mysterious allure. Photographers have immortalized not only the landscapes but also the spirit of the people. Their love for life and reverence for nature resonate deeply through the lens.

We are excited to announce that the awards ceremony will be held on July 26th in Lhasa. We invite people from around the world to join us for this special event, where we will honor the creativity and dedication behind these incredible works. Come immerse yourself in the beauty and spirit of Xizang, and we look forward to seeing you in Lhasa!

The 5th China Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival

Photography Works Showcasing Xizang‘s Majestic Nature

