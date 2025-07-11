Photography Works Showcasing the Harmonious Relationship of All Living Things in Xizang

BEIJING, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China.org.cn on photography works of Xizang:

“Tashi Delek!” The 5th China Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival is in full swing, and we are deeply impressed by the incredible talent on display. We received over 140,000 submissions from photographers and videographers across the globe. Each photo, video, and animation brings the harmonious coexistence of nature’s beauty to life. Xizang, the “Roof of the World,” is a land where vast grasslands, majestic snow-capped peaks, and serene lakes create a poetic tapestry, while the diverse wildlife adds a dynamic spirit to the landscape.

This collection celebrates a vital theme: the harmonious relationship between all living things. Xizang is a region where traditions blend seamlessly with modernity, and where the stunning landscapes inspire a deep respect for nature. From the powerful grandeur of the grasslands to the delicate serenity of the lakes, these works tell the story of nature and humanity’s delicate balance. Through the lens of photographers, we are invited to experience the awe-inspiring beauty and energy that fill this land, where the spirit of the place is captured in every frame.

We are excited to announce that the awards ceremony will be held on July 25th in Lhasa. We invite people from around the world to join us for this special event to celebrate the creativity and passion behind these breathtaking works. Come immerse yourself in the magic and harmony of Xizang, and we look forward to seeing you in Lhasa!

Photography Works Showcasing Xizang’s Sustainable Future

