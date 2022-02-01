 Photo Research launches new SpectraScan™ PR-1050 Spectroradiometer, with highest levels of speed and sensitivity

SYRACUSE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Photo Research, a Novanta Corporation brand, announces the release of the Photo Research SpectraScan™ PR-1050 Spectroradiometer. The PR-1050 builds upon the industry-leading PR-7 Series of devices and features the two most critical attributes of any spectral based photometric and colorimetric light measurement instrument—superior sensitivity and speed. And to meet the demands of measuring near-eye displays, the PR-1050 also works with an Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR/VR) lens that attaches directly to the device, allowing the user to measure light from AR/VR target areas.





Designed for applications requiring precise light measurements from a range of light sources, such as display monitors and projectors, reflective surfaces, and industrial applications, the industry-leading 500,000,000:1 dynamic range of the SpectraScan PR-1050 provides the optimal solution for measuring the output of devices, from black to full white, without the need for external attenuation or any changes to the optical geometry. Ideal applications and devices for measurement with the PR-1050 include OLED, LCD, microLED screens, augmented and virtual reality devices, automotive & aerospace displays, laser projector calibration and display backlight testing.

“The PR-1050 represents a major step forward in our commitment to innovation and quality,” said Antonio Ciccarelli, Sr. Director Product Management, “we designed this product to cater to the diverse needs and applications of our customers, from researchers and scientists to engineers and manufacturers, all requiring accurate and precise spectral data.”

Other features of the new Photo Research SpectraScan PR-1050 include:

Augmented (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) testing: Available AR/VR Aperture Diameters: 3mm, 4mm & 5mm.

Wide Dynamic Range: Test any display/backlight without adding external filtration or changing apertures.

Variable Spectral Bandwidth: Spectral resolution capability for any display technology from OLED to laser sources

High speed cycle times: Dramatic reduction of total time required to test / calibrate display products.

For more product information, visit https://www.jadaktech.com/product/pr-1050-spectroradiometer/.

Or visit booth 832 at Display Week in Los Angeles May 23-25 for a live demo

About Photo Research

Photo Research products have been the gold standard for the cinema business since the early 1940’s. Since that time, the products have won numerous Academy Awards and continued to raise the bar in light and color measurement. Today, under JADAK, a Novanta Company, Photo Research offers a wide range of photometers and the Photo Research SpectraScan® Spectroradiometer series for spectral based photometric and colorimetric light measurements. The series offers a wide variety of handheld portable models that cover a variety of spectral ranges and resolutions to measure from a range of light sources. For more information, visit www.jadaktech.com.

About Novanta

Novanta is a trusted technology partner to OEMs in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets, with deep proprietary expertise in precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation technologies. For more information, visit www.novanta.com.

Contacts

JADAK, a Novanta Company



Mark Lyon



845-907-2503



[email protected]