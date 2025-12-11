Phomemo Launches the G100 Pro as the First Wi-Fi Direct Thermal Portable Printer for Apple devices

Born from the need for secure, professional printing beyond the traditional office, the G100 Pro empowers modern mobile professionals with unprecedented freedom and speed.

Phomemo, an innovator in redefining mobile thermal printing technology, today announced the launch of the G100 Pro, the first portable thermal printer designed with iOS users in mind, featuring built‑in Wi‑Fi Direct connectivity for instant, app‑free, driver‑free printing from any device. Designed for the growing community of remote professionals, digital nomads, and on‑the‑go entrepreneurs, the G100 Pro brings instant, secure, high‑quality printing beyond the traditional office-anytime, anywhere.

“The way we work has fundamentally shifted. Today’s professionals operate from coffee shops, airport lounges, and client sites, yet their tools often lag,” said Johnson Chong, Chief Product Officer of Phomemo. “We launch the G100 Pro to answer a simple but critical question: Why should printing a document be more complicated and less secure than sending an email? Our vision was to deliver a ‘print and go’ experience that respects the user’s time and privacy.”

Engineered for Instant, Secure Workflows

The G100 Pro’s core innovation is its independent Wi-Fi Direct hotspot. This technology eliminates the need to rely on unstable and insecure public networks. Users can print directly from any iOS, Mac, Android, or Windows device without downloading apps or configuring drivers. More importantly, this direct connection ensures that sensitive documents are processed locally and never transmitted over the internet, guaranteeing complete data privacy for business users handling confidential information.

Speed That Keeps Up with Modern Workflow

The G100 Pro Wi-Fi Direct thermal portable printer ushers in the era of ink-free, high-speed printing. It operates at a remarkable 100mm/s, delivering up to 20 full pages per minute-twice as fast as many conventional portable printers. Whether printing multi‑page reports or last‑minute travel documents, it ensures productivity never waits.

Professional-Grade Clarity

Professional work requires professional quality. Equipped with advanced thermal technology and 300 DPI ultra-high resolution, the G100 Pro produces exceptionally sharp text and clear graphics for everything from business documents to detailed designs.

Designed for the Mobile Professional

Weighing just 1.31 pounds-comparable to a standard water bottle-the G100 Pro is built for portability. Its compact form factor makes it an ideal companion for business travelers, easily moving from a home office to a café or a client meeting without sacrificing capability.

Broad Compatibility for Various Needs

The printer offers versatile media support, compatible with four different thermal paper sizes including US Letter, A4, B5, and A5. It works with both single-sheet and foldable paper types, adapting to a wide range of printing tasks from standard documents to creative projects.

Pricing and Availability

The Phomemo G100 Pro Wi‑Fi Direct Thermal Portable Printer is available now exclusively on Amazon and directly through the official Phomemo website. The starting price is $199.99.

The G100 Pro can be purchased via:

Tech Specs:

Print Technology: Direct Thermal

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Direct

Max Resolution: 300 DPI

Print Speed: 100mm/s (up to 20 ppm)

Supported Paper Sizes: US Letter, A4, B5, A5

Weight: 1.31 lbs (0.59 kg)

About Phomemo

Phomemo is dedicated to redefining printing through smart, user-focused innovation. The company develops cutting-edge portable printing solutions that empower creativity and productivity for modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

