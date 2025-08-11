Phoenix Motor Appoints Industry Veteran John Walsh to Lead US Operations PhoenixEV; Walsh named President of Phoenix Motor and CEO of PhoenixEV

Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC PINK:PEVM), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced the appointment of John Walsh as President of Phoenix Motor and Chief Executive Officer of PhoenixEV, the Company’s U.S.-based commercial EV brand focused on light, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles built in America for the American market. Denton Peng remains Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Motor, continuing to lead the Company’s overall strategic direction, innovation roadmap, and global operations.

“We’re excited to welcome John to our team,” said Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix Motor. “He brings a deep understanding of the transit and EV markets, along with a demonstrated ability to scale high-growth transportation companies. With more than three decades of experience and a record of operational excellence, we’re confident John will help PhoenixEV accelerate its mission to deliver clean, quiet, and intelligent mobility solutions across the U.S.”

Walsh is a seasoned executive with over 35 years of leadership in the transit and electric mobility industries, most recently serving as President of EO Charging Americas, where he led commercial fleet electrification efforts across North America. He previously held key leadership positions at Proterra as Chief Commercial Officer, where he drove record electric transit bus sales and led the Transit, Powered, and Energy business units. Walsh also served as President and COO of Davey Coach, President of REV Bus Group, overseeing nine business units including ENC and Collins School Bus, and CEO of MV-1/VPG, a specialty OEM serving the paratransit market.

“I’m honored to join Phoenix Motor at such an important inflection point,” said Walsh. “PhoenixEV has a remarkable legacy in electric transportation, and with our coast-to-coast operations, industry-leading EV platforms, and deep customer relationships, we are poised for strong growth. I look forward to working with our team to strengthen execution, build backlog, and deliver outstanding zero-emission products for our partners and communities.”

Walsh will be responsible for driving PhoenixEV’s business strategy and execution across its expanding U.S. footprint, with a focus on growing market share in the zero-emission transit and commercial fleet sectors, scaling production capabilities, and accelerating customer adoption of Phoenix’s electric mobility solutions.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc. is redefining commercial transportation with smart, zero-emission electric vehicles. Through our two brands – PhoenixEV (America manufacturing for America market) and EdisonFuture (International resources for international market) – we deliver a full range of heavy-, medium-, and light-duty EVs, from transit and shuttle buses to delivery vans and trucks.

With cutting-edge electric drive systems and seamless integration of autonomous driving technologies, Phoenix is driving the future of sustainable transit, logistics, and community mobility – in the U.S. and beyond. Learn more at phoenixev.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “continue,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,” “outlook,” “potential,” “plan,” “seek,” and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company’s current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

