Philo Adds Popular Streaming Network Crackle, Bringing Thousands More Movies and TV Shows to Its Platform for Customers to Enjoy

News-Leader Bloomberg TV and LGBTQ-Focused Revry Networks Also Launch on the Philo Service Today as New Channels

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BloombergTV—Philo, the leading entertainment-focused TV streaming service, today announced that it is adding Crackle, an AVOD (Ad-supported Video on Demand) service owned and operated by Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, bringing thousands of movies and TV episodes on demand to its line-up and significantly increasing the amount of VOD content available to all subscribers.





In addition to Crackle, starting today, Philo will also bring Bloomberg TV and Revry to its existing live TV lineup to give viewers the ability to watch more content through Philo. Bloomberg TV will give viewers live access to the latest in business, markets and technology news, and Revry brings the first global streaming network focused on the LGBTQ community.

“Philo offers affordable TV content to their fast growing audience and we are thrilled to give them full access to Crackle’s library of Hollywood blockbusters and classic TV shows, as well as a growing collection of original and exclusive content not available on any other platforms, such as Going From Broke, which will launch a second season on May 20th,” said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus.

Philo’s subscription package includes more than 60 live channels and 60,000 current on-demand offerings from popular networks including A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, TV One, WE tv and many more, for only a $20 per month. Earlier this month, Philo partnered with T-Mobile to offer Philo for just $10 per month, a 50% discount, to all T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid subscribers.

“The addition of new content from Crackle, as well as Bloomberg TV and Revry, further highlights Philo’s commitment to provide our customers with the best TV viewing experience at a great value,” said Mike Keyserling, COO and Head of Content Acquisition at Philo. “We’re glad to be able to add these incredible channels to our robust line-up of programming for Philo viewers.”

“Revry is thrilled to bring Queer to Philo with a curated selection of movies, shows, and news from the newest voices within the LGBTQ+ community,” said Damian Pelliccione, CEO/Co-Founder. “Revry inspires exploration of creators that authentically represent queer culture for all audiences.”

ABOUT PHILO

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is available nationwide, offering subscribers dozens of top-rated television channels for a low monthly subscription. In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers all available on Android devices and Android TV, Fire Tablets and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS/iPad, Roku, PC/Mac web browsers, and Chromecast with Android functionality. Philo currently offers 60+ channels for $20 and allows three separate streams on three different devices with up to 10 profiles. Philo features a streamlined interface, intelligent search, and the ability to easily send your favorite shows to friends – right from within the platform. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit philo.com.

ABOUT CRACKLE PLUS, A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle and Popcornflix and garners 50 million streams of its movies and TV shows per month, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has over 80,000 hours of content available across all its networks, and premieres at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns Crackle Plus and also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Philo is a registered trademark of Philo, Inc. Use of this trademark by Philo and/or any approved licensees does not imply any association with, or endorsement by, any person, living or dead.

