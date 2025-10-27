Phillips Connect SolarNet 8000 Series Smart Trailer Solution Sets a New Standard for Trailer Intelligence

The new SolarNet series is a category-defining breakthrough that combines multiple critical smart trailer functions into one solar-powered platform

ATA Management Conference and Exhibition (MCE) Phillips Connect today unveiled the SolarNet 8000 series, a groundbreaking solar-powered solution that transforms trailers into active members of a connected fleet ecosystem. By combining real-time location tracking, cargo visibility and tire pressure monitoring (TPMS) into one wireless solution, the SolarNet 8000 series delivers the power of three critical trailer technologies in a single, powerful solution. Fleets that once needed multiple devices can now rely on one source of intelligence to optimize operations, reduce costs and improve safety across their entire network.

“The Phillips Connect SolarNet 8000 series advances our vision for fully connected operations by putting actionable intelligence from every smart trailer into the hands of the people who keep fleets moving,” said Mark Wallin, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Product at Phillips Connect. “This level of integration simplifies technology for fleets, but more importantly, it simplifies decision-making, giving teams faster access to the insights that improve maintenance, strategic planning and overall trailer performance.”

Location and Operational Visibility

Phillips Connect SolarNet 8000 series provides continuous location reporting, so fleets always know where their trailers are and how they’re being used. Its larger solar panels and higher-capacity battery maintain connectivity for months without direct sunlight, eliminating the “dead tracker” problem that has plagued trailer fleets in the past. Dispatchers and operations teams gain accurate trailer status for better asset utilization and faster decision making. The self-powered, wireless design installs quickly with minimal setup, allowing fleets to bring trailers online in minutes rather than hours.

Integrated Cargo Camera

The SolarNet 8000 series includes a built-in cargo camera that identifies whether a trailer is loaded or unloaded. This simple, integrated imaging feature helps operations and planning teams confirm trailer availability, improve scheduling accuracy and reduce detention. Fleets that need advanced analytics or volumetric data can expand into Phillips Connect’s CargoVision AI- and machine learning-powered solution for next-level cargo monitoring, volumetrics, and more.

Tire Performance Monitoring

With direct support for the Phillips Connect tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), the SolarNet 8000 series alerts maintenance teams and drivers to pressure and temperature changes before they become roadside issues. The data helps extend tire life, reduce fuel use and improve safety for drivers, cargo and equipment.

Support for Phillips Connect Smart Trailer Sensors

The SolarNet 8000 series connects seamlessly with Phillips Connect’s suite of smart trailer sensors for brakes, automatic tire inflation systems (ATIS), wheel-end health, door and cargo status and more. By consolidating sensor data through a single, solar-powered system and transmitting it to Connect1, fleets gain a complete picture of trailer health and performance without added wiring complexity or additional gateways.

Phillips Connect SolarNet 8000 Series Benefits At-A-Glance

Maintenance teams reduce downtime and extend trailer life by identifying tire issues and performance changes before they cause failures

Dispatchers gain reliable location and trailer health data from every trailer to improve load assignments and equipment utilization

Planners see real-time loaded/unloaded status for more accurate scheduling, faster turns, and fewer idle trailers in the yard

Drivers receive clear, actionable alerts on trailer conditions so they can stay focused on safety, efficiency and delivery performance

Operations leads and fleet managers get measurable ROI through lower maintenance costs, higher utilization and better trailer performance

The SolarNet 8000 series serves as the wireless, easy-to-install, solar-powered solution that connects every trailer function through the Phillips Connect ecosystem and the Connect1 software platform. Together, they give fleets complete visibility and actionable intelligence to make more informed decisions, improve safety and keep every trailer working at its highest potential.

More information and demonstrations of the SolarNet 8000 series is available in the Phillips Connect booth #15060 at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference and Exhibition (MCE) at the San Diego Convention Center, October 26-28 or by visiting phillips-connect.com.

About Phillips Connect

Phillips Connect smart trailer technologies help the world’s largest fleets improve operations, safety and efficiency. The Phillips Connect platform of software, sensors, cameras and telematics gateway innovations provide fleet managers and operational leads with real-time visibility into their trailers’ location, tire, brakes, cargo and door statuses, and more, saving customers time and money. Phillips Connect maintains top industry certifications including ISO/IATF 16949 and ISO 14001 and more. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Phillips Connect is part of the Phillips family of companies, celebrating nearly a century of delivering innovative, reliable solutions that keep the transportation industry moving. For more information, visit www.phillips-connect.com .

