Phillips Connect Delivers Real-Time Tire Health Insights from Hendrickson

Phillips Connect adds Hendrickson’s tire pressure management system insights to its smart trailer platform, helping fleets lower costs, prevent tire failures and keep trailers in service

Tires represent one of the most significant costs for fleets, ranking alongside people and fuel as top budget items. In fact, tire expenses per mile climbed in 2024 even as overall repair and maintenance costs declined1. When tire problems go undetected, fleets risk more than higher maintenance bills: trailers are taken out of service, loads are delayed, and overall reliability suffers, all of which can affect a fleet’s bottom line.

To address this challenge, Phillips Connect has expanded its smart trailer platform to include industry-leading wheel-end and tire management system data from Hendrickson. By pulling Hendrickson data into its platform, Phillips Connect can alert drivers to tire and wheel-end issues, enable dispatchers to quickly identify which trailers are fit for service, and provide maintenance teams with the visibility they need to plan service more effectively. Fleets also benefit from longer tire life, fewer emergency service events, and stronger trailer performance and utilization.

“Hendrickson’s TIREMAAX PRO and PRO LB systems have long delivered automatic tire inflation system benefits to fleets, including the ability to inflate, relieve, and equalize tire pressure,” said Matt Wilson, Vice President and General Manager – Vehicle Technology Group at Hendrickson. “With the recent launch of our TIREMAAX TPMS enhancement, it is now a truly connected solution, providing both inflation and tire pressure data through our technology partner Phillips Connect. This integration gives fleets and drivers, actionable insights into tire health. The upgrade is simple, requiring only a hub cap exchange to retrofit existing TIREMAAX PRO systems.”

“Integrating Hendrickson’s TIREMAAX TPMS into the Phillips Connect platform brings fleets one step closer to a future where every trailer sensor – tires, brakes, cargo, doors, and more – is connected and delivering actionable insights through one unified platform,” said Mark Wallin, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Product at Phillips Connect. “This collaboration extends the value of Hendrickson’s innovation, transforming tire and wheel-end data into predictive intelligence that helps fleets prevent downtime, protect their assets, and make smarter operational decisions in real time.”

More information about bringing Hendrickson’s industry-leading tire management system data into your Phillips Connect smart trailer platform will be available at the Phillips Connect booth #15060 at the ATA Management Conference and Exhibition, San Diego Convention Center, October 26-28, or by visiting www.phillips-connect.com .

About Phillips Connect

Phillips Connect smart trailer technologies help the world’s largest fleets improve operations, safety and efficiency. The Phillips Connect platform of software, sensors, cameras and telematics gateway innovations provide fleet managers and operational leads with real-time visibility into their trailers’ location, tire, brakes, cargo and door statuses, and more, saving customers time and money. Phillips Connect maintains top industry certifications including ISO/IATF 16949 and ISO 14001 and more. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Phillips Connect is part of the Phillips family of companies, celebrating nearly a century of delivering innovative, reliable solutions that keep the transportation industry moving. For more information, visit www.phillips-connect.com .

Media Inquiries:

Krys Grondorf

Phillips Connect

kgrondorf@phillips-connect.com

1 An Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking – American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) – July 2025

SOURCE: Phillips Connect

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire