Philadelphia 76ers and goPuff Partner to Bring the Arena Home to Fans This Season

With its new 76ers Time to Deliver experience, goPuff is bringing the best of the arena to fans at home

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gopuff—goPuff, the Philadelphia-founded platform for everyday needs, today announced a partnership with its hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Through the partnership, goPuff will offer local customers a curated 76ers menu featuring stadium and local favorites each game day. Then, when it’s Time to Deliver for one game night each week, goPuff will offer fans fun prizes, great deals and more. To celebrate the launch, goPuff is offering new local customers $25 off their first order with code 76ERS for tomorrow’s home game against the Houston Rockets. In addition, goPuff is waiving the delivery fee on all Philadelphia-area orders on Wednesday, Feb. 17 to celebrate the team’s nationally-televised matchup with the Rockets.

“We’re thrilled to partner with goPuff, a leading technology company born and bred in our own backyard in Philadelphia,” said Katie O’Reilly, 76ers Chief Revenue Officer. “With the pandemic changing the way fans experience home games, goPuff has the unique ability to deliver many of the products that fans have come to love right to their home, in just a few minutes. We’re excited to bring fans this special 76ers menu and look forward to future collaborations with goPuff that will enhance the fan experience throughout the season.”

Through the partnership, goPuff will be launching a limited edition “Celebrate the City” souvenir cup series in the coming weeks. Sales from the souvenir cups will be donated to the Sixers Youth Foundation to help young people develop into the next generation of innovators and leaders.

“goPuff is excited to partner with our hometown team during an exciting season for the 76ers,” said Rafael Ilishayev, goPuff co-founder and co-CEO. “The 76ers embody much of what we stand for at goPuff – grit, innovation, teamwork and authenticity with an emphasis on community support – and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with this great organization to bring fans a taste of the home game experience in new ways. We’ve trusted the process and now it’s Time to Deliver.”

Philadelphia customers can now access their 76ers game-day essentials via goPuff.com and the goPuff app on iOS or Android.

About goPuff

goPuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol – in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. goPuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, goPuff is headquartered in Philadelphia and currently operates more than 200 micro-fulfillment centers servicing over 500 U.S. cities. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow goPuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the goPuff app on iOS and Android.

Contacts

Elizabeth Romaine



[email protected]