PHI Air Medical Becomes First Air Ambulance Operator in the Americas to Train Pilots with VR Flight Simulation–Using Loft Dynamics’ Simulator

Leading Air Ambulance Provider Enhances Training with Loft’s FAA-Qualified VR Simulator, Marking a Shift Away from Legacy Full-Flight Simulators

MESA, Ariz. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PHI Air Medical, one of the largest air ambulance providers in the United States has become the first air medical operator in the Americas to implement full-motion virtual reality (VR) flight simulation for pilot training. The company has installed a full-motion VR simulator from Loft Dynamics—the first VR system qualified by both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)—at its training base in Mesa, Arizona. PHI is now launching an entirely new training program centered around VR and its Airbus H125 simulator, giving pilots round-the-clock access to immersive, mission-specific training that mirrors the urgency and complexity of real-world operations.

PHI transports more than 22,500 patients each year across 82 bases nationwide, operating more than 100 helicopters and logging more than 12.5 million flight hours. With Loft Dynamics’ VR simulator now onsite, PHI has reimagined how its pilots train—enabling continuous, scenario-based practice tailored to the realities of emergency air operations.

“We fly into the unknown every day—remote crash sites, busy city centers, adverse weather, unfamiliar terrain—and we do it in service of patients who don’t have time to wait,” said Duke Baker, director of aviation operations at PHI Air Medical. “With this technology, we can safely give our pilots any mission at any time, right at our home base, and rehearse until the maneuvers become instinctive—engrained in muscle memory and reflex. And it’s not just a win for us—it’s a signal to the entire industry of what’s now possible. This technology is powerful.”

PHI instructors are building a dynamic curriculum using Loft Dynamics’ full-motion platform, complete with a 360-degree 3D cockpit, force feedback and six-degrees-of-freedom motion. Crews can now routinely train for zero-visibility landings, high-altitude rescues, nighttime operations with night vision goggles (NVGs), variable patient loads, and more.

“This is exactly where VR was meant to go,” said Fabi Riesen, founder and CEO of Loft Dynamics. “Into the hands of people flying complex, time-critical missions. PHI’s adoption of this technology shows what’s possible when training is no longer limited by geography, cost or availability. Together we’re proving that the most realistic, high-stakes scenarios can be trained for—anytime, from anywhere. This isn’t just a milestone for PHI or air medical operators—it’s a turning point for how the entire industry prepares its pilots.”

PHI is working closely with its local FAA office to integrate the Loft Dynamics simulator into its approved training program under Part 135—further demonstrating how VR can meet the rigorous standards of commercial air medical operations. These efforts are expected to set the tone for broader use of VR across the sector.

While PHI is the first to install VR simulation in an air medical training program, others are preparing to follow. Boston MedFlight signed a letter of intent earlier this year to install a Loft Dynamics H145 simulator, signaling growing momentum across the industry.

About Loft Dynamics

Loft Dynamics AG is the global leader in virtual reality (VR) flight training, and the first company with VR simulators qualified by both the FAA and EASA. Trusted by Alaska Airlines, Airbus Helicopters, the Los Angeles Police Department, and more, we serve the full aviation ecosystem—spanning commercial airlines, eVTOLs, and diverse helicopter operators, as well as schools, OEMs, governments, and regulators. Our mission is to make pilot training safer and more accessible, affordable and scalable than ever before. We produce full-motion VR simulators for helicopters, airlines, and eVTOLs that are ten times smaller and significantly more cost-effective than legacy simulators. We also provide a connected suite of solutions that integrate our simulators worldwide, including at-home training kits, virtual instruction from the world’s top pilots and AI-driven training intelligence. Loft Dynamics is leading a global paradigm shift in pilot training and powering the next generation of highly skilled pilots. Learn more at LoftDynamics.com.

About PHI

PHI Air Medical is a leading air medical transport provider, operating over 80 air medical bases in the nation. These bases provide outreach education to local communities and healthcare systems across the nation. Safely transporting more than 22,500 patients each year, each PHI Air Medical base maintains a crew of highly trained pilots, flight nurses, and paramedics – prepared to respond to emergency medical transport requests.

