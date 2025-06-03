Pharmaris Canada to Lead Sales and Marketing for Vimy Pharma Products Across Canada

Two proudly Canadian pharmaceutical companies announced today a strategic partnership that reinforces their shared commitment to serving Canadian patients. Under the agreement, Pharmaris will assume responsibility for all sales and marketing activities for Vimy Pharma product portfolio across Canada.

This landmark collaboration unites two homegrown Canadian pharmaceutical organizations, both with deep roots in the Canadian healthcare landscape. The partnership exemplifies Canadian innovation and entrepreneurship in action, while strengthening domestic pharmaceutical capabilities and expertise.

Built by Canadians for Canadians, both companies have demonstrated their dedication to advancing healthcare solutions that address the unique needs of the Canadian market. This alliance further cements their shared vision of making healthcare more accessible and affordable for patients from coast to coast.

“Our partnership with Vimy Pharma marks a big step forward advancing access to critical medicines for Canadians,”

said Michael Sine, President of Pharmaris. “This alliance demonstrates our shared commitment to putting Canadian patients first.”

“We are pleased to partner with Pharmaris in broadening access to essential medicines,” stated Farris Smith, President of Vimy Pharma,

“as we strive to improve outcomes and make a meaningful difference to patients.”

ABOUT PHARMARIS CANADA

Pharmaris Canada is a pharmaceutical company committed to delivering high-quality healthcare products that support the well-being of Canadians. Pharmaris Canada is part of a large diversified global group based out of Vancouver, B.C started by two pharmacists. The group has business interests spanning pharmaceuticals, residential and commercial real estate, property development, hospitality, mobility solutions, and retail pharmacy operations.

Pharmaris Canada offers a distinctive portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) and generic pharmaceutical products. Our OTC range includes a Canadian-made line of iron supplements and a broad selection of German-manufactured effervescent vitamin tablets. As one of the few companies to successfully integrate branded OTC and generic medicines, Pharmaris has developed strong capabilities in brand management, prescription navigation, and market expansion. With a presence in 16 countries and a team of 585 employees, most of whom have been with the organization for over five years, Pharmaris continues to grow its global footprint through innovation and operational excellence.

ABOUT VIMY PHARMA

Vimy Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company committed to ensuring a stable, reliable supply of essential medicines, reducing dependence on foreign sources, and supporting good-paying jobs for Canadians in life sciences and advanced manufacturing. Our products are made to the highest standards of quality and safety, meeting rigorous Health Canada guidelines.

At Vimy Pharma, our team is inspired by the groundbreaking achievements of Drs. Frederick Banting and Charles Best, and James B. Collip whose discovery in Canada of insulin revolutionized treatments and changed millions of lives worldwide. Their spirit of ingenuity, collaboration, and commitment to public health continues to guide our approach as we develop and manufacture high-quality, affordable, essential medicines for Canadian health challenges.

