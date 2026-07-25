Peter Fife Combines Proven Results with Digital Innovation to Serve Greater Prescott Home Buyers and Sellers

Top-producing REALTOR® expands his reach through one of Northern Arizona’s fastest-growing real estate YouTube channels while continuing a 30-year commitment to putting clients first.

As today’s home buyers and sellers increasingly turn to online resources before contacting an agent, Peter Fife, REALTOR® with Coldwell Banker Northland, continues to lead the way by combining more than three decades of real estate expertise with one of Northern Arizona’s fastest-growing digital real estate platforms.

Recognized by RealTrends as the #1 Producing Individual Agent in Greater Prescott and ranked #25 among all real estate agents in Arizona, Fife closed 104.5 transaction sides totaling more than $55.3 million in sales during 2025. He is also the #1 producing Coldwell Banker agent in Arizona and ranks among the Top 100 Coldwell Banker agents nationwide.

While these achievements reflect a successful career, Fife believes his greatest accomplishment is helping clients navigate one of life’s biggest financial decisions with confidence.

“My goal has always been simple-to place my clients’ needs first,” said Fife. “Every client works directly with me from our first conversation through closing. I believe great communication, honest advice, strategic pricing, and innovative marketing create the best possible outcome with the least amount of stress.”

That client-first philosophy has helped Fife achieve a remarkable 99% success rate in selling his listings, built on strategic pricing, professional home preparation, expert negotiation, and comprehensive marketing designed to maximize exposure.

Recognizing that today’s buyers and sellers begin their search online, Fife has also invested heavily in digital education through his YouTube channel, Prescott Real Estate with Peter Fife.

Since launching just over a year ago, the channel has grown to more than 13,000 subscribers while providing viewers with monthly market updates, neighborhood tours, selling strategies, home-buying and selling guidance, and practical answers to today’s most common real estate questions.

The newest addition to the channel, Ask Peter, gives viewers direct answers to questions about buying, selling, pricing, appraisals, negotiations, and today’s changing market-helping consumers make informed decisions before starting the buying or selling process.

“Whether someone is moving across town or relocating from another state, I want them to have the information they need before they make important real estate decisions,” Fife said. “Educated clients make better decisions, and my goal is to provide trusted information that helps people move forward with confidence.”

Watch Peter’s introduction video to learn more about his client-first approach: Meet Peter Fife

Through a combination of traditional client service and modern digital education, Fife continues to redefine how buyers and sellers connect with trusted real estate expertise in Greater Prescott.

Fife continues to personally guide every client throughout the transaction rather than passing them to assistants or team members, remaining committed to his long-standing promise of “Placing Your Needs First for Over 30 Years.”

For more information about buying or selling real estate in Greater Prescott, visit ListingPrescott.com or watch the latest market updates and educational videos on Prescott Real Estate with Peter Fife – Prescott Market Update.

About Peter Fife

Peter Fife is a REALTOR® with Coldwell Banker Northland and the #1 Producing Individual Agent in Greater Prescott. With more than 30 years of experience, he serves buyers and sellers throughout Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, and surrounding communities. Known for his client-first philosophy, innovative marketing, and educational approach, Fife also hosts the Prescott Real Estate with Peter Fife YouTube channel, providing trusted market updates, relocation information, and real estate education for consumers across Northern Arizona.

Media Contact

Peter Fife

Coldwell Banker Northland

ListingPrescott.com

928-636-7000

SOURCE: Coldwell Banker Northland

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire