Peter Croker and Croker Golf System Introduce Step-by-Step Laser Focus Coaching

Peter Croker and the Croker Golf System have officially launched Laser Focus Coaching, a new step-by-step instructional program designed to simplify golf improvement for players at every level. Built from over 50 years of elite coaching experience, the method breaks down the golf swing into manageable, measurable progressions, helping players move forward with precision, not guesswork.

Why It Matters

For decades, golfers have struggled under conflicting advice, short-term “fixes,” and a lack of structured coaching. Laser Focus Coaching addresses this gap by identifying the exact move holding a player back and targeting it with a drill or concept they can apply immediately. Rather than overwhelming students with technical jargon or full-swing overhauls, the program focuses on delivering quick wins that golfers can feel and measure on the course from day one.

“Golf improvement doesn’t come from more effort. It comes from knowing the exact step to take next, and that’s what Laser Focus Coaching delivers,” says Peter Croker, founder of the Croker Golf System.

Where It’s Happening

The program is currently being delivered online through the Croker Golf System website and the Skillest coaching platform, with in-person training also available through partner coaches worldwide. Each student gains access to a structured library of lessons, drills, and coaching videos tailored to their current skill level, only advancing once mastery of each step is demonstrated.

Who It’s For

Laser Focus Coaching is designed for serious amateur golfers looking to break scoring plateaus, as well as professionals who want to upgrade their teaching methods. It’s especially powerful for those who’ve hit a wall with traditional instruction or are tired of swing theory without results.

What Makes It Different

Unlike most coaching programs that follow a one-size-fits-all approach, the Croker Golf System’s new offering is performance-based and deeply personalized. Each lesson starts with video analysis and ends with actionable direction, ensuring that players know exactly what to work on, how to practice it, and how it will translate to better performance under pressure.

The program also supports Peter Croker’s broader vision of mentoring elite coaches. Every lesson delivered becomes a live model for Croker-certified coaches to study, critique, and refine as part of a continuous feedback loop, raising not only student outcomes but the global standard of golf instruction.

About Peter Croker

Peter Croker is a world-renowned golf coach, speaker, and founder of the Croker Golf System, a revolutionary approach to golf instruction grounded in biomechanics and over five decades of elite-level insight. A former PGA Tour player and “rookie of the year” in Australia and New Zealand, Peter has coached players like Vijay Singh and trained professionals across America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Now focused on mentoring the next generation of players and elite coaches, Peter’s mission is to standardize excellence and raise the authority, impact, and income of golf instruction worldwide.

Stay Connected

About Croker Golf System

The Croker Golf System is a comprehensive instructional platform that blends biomechanics, martial arts principles, and performance psychology to deliver a structured, results-driven path to golf mastery. With students and certified coaches across five continents, the system is redefining how the game is taught and transforming the lives of players and coaches alike.

