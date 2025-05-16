Pestend Pest Control Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Pest Control in Toronto Central

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is proud to announce that Pestend Pest Control has been named the 2025 Consumer Choice Award Winner in the Pest Control category for Toronto Central. This award highlights the company’s outstanding reputation, professional expertise, and unwavering commitment to safe, effective pest and wildlife removal services throughout the region.

Serving the Greater Toronto Area, London, and Ottawa, Pestend Pest Control is a fully licensed pest and wildlife control company offering residential, commercial, and industrial services. Specializing in the treatment and removal of mice, rats, cockroaches, bed bugs, ants, wasps, crawling insects, and nuisance wildlife, the company has earned its place among Ontario’s most trusted names in pest control.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized with the Consumer Choice Award,” said the team at Pestend. “This recognition reflects the effort we put into every job, the pride we take in our service, and the trust we’ve earned from customers who rely on us every day.”

With over 2,000 5-star Google reviews, Pestend Pest Control is one of the top-rated pest control companies in Ontario. From state-of-the-art extermination methods to eco-conscious solutions and long-term prevention strategies, the company remains focused on delivering quality with integrity.

Pestend Pest Control provides:

Certified extermination and wildlife removal

Mice, rat, cockroach, and bed bug treatment

Ants, wasps, spiders, and insect control

Humane wildlife control and exclusion services

Preventive inspections and tailored service plans

The company attributes its continued success to a simple formula: putting customers and employees first. This people-centred approach has allowed Pestend to grow through word-of-mouth, strong online reviews, and a loyal customer base.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent research and community feedback, ensuring that only the most outstanding service providers earn this prestigious recognition. Pestend’s selection reflects its consistent delivery of trusted, high-quality services across one of Canada’s most competitive markets.

To learn more about Pestend Pest Control or to request a quote, visit www.pestend.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

