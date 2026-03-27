Perpetuals.com Becomes First European MTF to Offer Direct Client Execution for Crypto Derivatives

CySEC Approves MiFID II License Expansion, Eliminating Broker and Clearing House Requirements; Company Now Operates as Fully Vertically Integrated Venue for Leveraged Crypto Products Across the EEA

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC), the AI-powered financial services company that is leveling the playing field for traders, today announced that the company’s CySEC-regulated Multilateral Trading Facility has received approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission to expand its MiFID II license to include “Reception and Transmission of Orders and Execution of Orders on Behalf of Clients.”

The approval makes Perpetuals the first European trading venue for crypto derivatives to combine a fully regulated MTF with direct client execution in a single licensed entity. No external broker or other intermediary is required anymore. Clients onboard directly with the MTF operator, trade on the matching engine, and are covered by full MiFID II investor protections throughout. Perpetuals has also replaced its external clearing house with proprietary clearing infrastructure, completing the vertical integration of its trading stack.

Until now, European traders seeking regulated access to leveraged crypto products faced a fragmented market structure: a licensed broker to onboard the client, a separate MTF or venue to match the trade, and a central counterparty clearing house to settle it. Perpetuals has collapsed all three functions into one regulated entity. The result is a structure that matches the direct-access experience of offshore perpetual futures venues such as Binance, Bybit, and OKX, while operating inside the EU regulatory perimeter.

The expanded license is passportable across the entire European Economic Area, giving Perpetuals a single regulated access point covering more than 30 countries. Clients trading on the platform receive best execution protections, segregated asset accounts, transaction reporting under MiFID II and MAR, and membership in the Cyprus Investor Compensation Fund.

“European traders have only had two bad choices for leveraged crypto: take the regulatory protection and accept three intermediaries between you and the trade, or go offshore and accept that nobody is watching your money,” said Patrick Gruhn, Chief Executive Officer of Perpetuals. “We just made that trade-off obsolete. One account, one regulated entity, direct access to the matching engine. CySEC licensed, MiFID II protected, no broker in the middle, no clearing house.”

No other company in Europe holds the combined MTF and execution-of-orders license in a single entity.

Barrier Futures, the Company’s proprietary knock-out barrier products, will be among the first instruments available under the expanded license. The platform’s BayesShield risk management system, trained on more than 11.7 billion order fills, provides real-time risk surveillance across the trading stack.

About Perpetuals.com Ltd

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) is a financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The company develops and operates Kronos X, a proprietary multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations, including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products. Building on machine learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence designed to analyze trading patterns in real-time.

For more information, visit www.perpetuals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements set forth in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Words such as “expect”, “will”, “positions”, “advancing”, “aligning”, and other similar expressions may indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the company’s current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory activities, market conditions, and risks detailed in the company’s SEC filings, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out by the company underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

press@perpetuals.com

Investor Relations:

ir@perpetuals.com

SOURCE: Perpetuals.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire