Perforce’s Helix Core Now ISO 26262 Certified for Functional Safety in Automotive Development.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Perforce Software, a global provider of enterprise DevOps solutions, today announced its version control platform Helix Core has achieved ISO 26262 Functional Safety Process Certification by internationally-accredited certification body TÜV SÜD. With this certification, Perforce ensures its platform meets the strict safety and reliability standards required for developing automotive systems and reinforces its commitment to supporting innovation within the automotive industry.

Perforce Helix Core is the version control platform trusted by leading automotive OEMs and suppliers – as well as the world’s largest semiconductor firms, embedded systems developers, and top gaming and media studios – for limitless scalability, fine-grained security, and rapid file access from anywhere in the world.

ISO 26262 is an international functional safety standard for the development of electrical and electronic systems, including hardware and software components, for road vehicles. By certifying its version control platform is ISO 26262 compliant, Perforce now makes this critical solution available to all organizations that need to prove compliance with the highest safety, quality, and reliability standards.

“With the transition to software-defined vehicles and the rise of autonomy, automotive OEMs and suppliers are revolutionizing their development pipeline with modern tools that accelerate innovation, yet safety remains paramount,” said Brad Hart, CTO and VP of Product Management at Perforce. “Helix Core offers a modern alternative to legacy tools that can no longer meet the demands of today’s fast-paced software- and design-driven automotive development. For large, cross-functional, globally distributed teams, Helix Core is the only version control solution that can deliver the speed, scale, and security necessary to manage all digital assets, including binary code and large game engine/3D files.”

Perforce’s 2024 State of Game Technology survey found that 50% of respondents are now using game engines outside of traditional game development, such as in the creation of digital twins of vehicles. These digital twins can enhance vehicle safety in many ways, from virtual crash tests to using simulated driving scenarios to more efficiently train Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). With Helix Core serving as an essential foundation to effectively leverage this technology, achieving the ISO 26262 Functional Safety Process Certification allows Perforce to offer a platform that drives innovation while ensuring the highest level of automotive safety.

To learn more about Perforce’s solutions for automotive OEMs and suppliers, visit perforce.com/solutions/automotive.

