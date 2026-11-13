Perfect Pet Insurance Launches £7,000 and £10,000 Lifetime Cover for Dogs and Cats

One of the UK’s leading insurers, Perfect Pet Insurance , has launched two new lifetime cover levels for dogs and cats, offering up to £7,000 or £10,000 of vet fee cover per policy year across all eligible conditions.

Perfect Pet Insurance, part of the Tedaisy Insurance group, has launched two new lifetime cover levels for dogs and cats, offering up to £7,000 or £10,000 of vet fee cover per policy year across all eligible conditions.

The new levels give owners more choice, sitting alongside Perfect Pet’s existing £5,000 per-condition cover.

For owners concerned about the cost of treating a serious or complex condition, the new £7,000 and £10,000 options provide greater financial headroom in a policy year. Unlike Perfect Pet’s existing £5,000 per-condition cover, the new limits operate as an annual aggregate across all eligible conditions. This means that where a single eligible condition requires treatment costing more than £5,000, customers selecting the £7,000 or £10,000 level can have significantly more cover available towards those costs.

Because it is lifetime cover, the vet fee limit resets at every renewal.

That matters for long-term conditions such as arthritis, diabetes and skin allergies, which can keep being treated year after year while the policy stays in force.

Why now

Vet bills keep climbing.

Pet insurers paid out a record £1.23 billion in claims in 2024, up 4 per cent on the year before, with the average claim reaching £685, according to the Association of British Insurers (2024 data, published May 2025).

The ABI links the rise to vet fee inflation, citing the Office for National Statistics figure of 9.1 per cent for vets and other pet services in 2024.

The Competition and Markets Authority has since ordered UK vet practices to publish price lists and cap prescription fees following its market investigation into veterinary services, a sign of how far costs have moved up the public agenda.

What Perfect Pet says

“Owners tell us the same thing again and again: they want to say yes to the treatment their vet recommends without doing the sums first,” said Paul Byrne, Group Chairman and CEO of Tedaisy Insurance Group.

“Referral work, advanced imaging and long-term medication are now part of everyday veterinary care, and a single year of treatment can run well past £5,000. Our new £7,000 and £10,000 levels mean that when one serious condition needs more than that, owners have more cover available towards it.”

Byrne added: “Pet insurance has become an everyday financial product for millions of households. Our job is to make sure the cover keeps pace with the bills, not just the premiums.”

What comes with Perfect Pet lifetime cover

The new levels sit alongside the features found across the Perfect Pet lifetime range:

Cover from four weeks old, with no upper age limit for starting a new policy

A 15 per cent multi-pet discount

Free 24/7 Vet Assist calls with a vet nurse

Discounts on prescription medication

Perfect Pet is rated “Excellent” on Trustpilot from more than 17,000 reviews.

It was named Best Pet Insurance Provider UK 2025 in the Insurance Choice Awards and holds a five-star Moneyfacts rating for dog insurance in 2026.

Available now

The £7,000 and £10,000 lifetime cover levels are available now for dogs and cats across the UK.

Premiums depend on the pet’s species, breed, age and location and the level of cover chosen.

About Perfect Pet Insurance

Perfect Pet Insurance is a UK pet insurance provider that has been trusted by pet owners for over 8 years. In that time it has insured more than 350,000 pets across the UK, and it is rated Excellent on Trustpilot from over 17,000 customer reviews.

Perfect Pet offers dog insurance and cat insurance for every stage of a pet’s life. Puppy insurance and kitten insurance are available from four weeks old, and there is no upper age limit on new policies, so older dog insurance and older cat insurance are available too. Households with more than one pet can also take out multi-pet insurance.

There are four types of cover. Lifetime pet insurance has a vet fee limit that renews each policy year, with options of up to £10,000 of vet fee cover per year. Maximum benefit pet insurance gives a fixed amount per condition, time limited pet insurance covers each condition for a set period, and accident only pet insurance covers injuries. Vet fee limits run from £1,000 to £10,000 per policy year, so there is a range of cover levels and prices to look at.

The policies come with benefits designed to help when a pet is unwell. Customers get free 24/7 vet calls and an online symptom checker for those “should I be worried?” moments, and Perfect Pet pays the vet directly where possible. Members also get savings on prescription medication and discounts on pet products.

Perfect Pet was named Best Pet Insurance Provider UK 2025 at the Insurance Choice Awards, voted for by customers, and is a Moneyfacts 5 star dog insurance award winner for 2026.

Perfect Pet is part of Tedaisy Insurance Group, based in Salisbury. The aim is simple: cover you can count on, explained in plain English, for the dogs and cats that are part of the family.

Perfect Pet is a trading name of Tedaisy Insurance Brokers Limited, an appointed representative of Tedaisy Underwriting Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference 504604).

Find out more at https://perfectpetinsurance.co.uk/

Media Contact

Tom Riley

tom.riley@tedaisy.com

SOURCE: Perfect Pet Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire