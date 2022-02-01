Perfect Corp. Unveils Groundbreaking “YouCam AI Pro” App, Redefining Creative Expression with AI-Powered Text-to-Image Technology

The new consumer app will form part of the existing award-winning YouCam Suite of Apps to deliver a range of interactive features powered by Generative AI technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider is thrilled to announce the launch of “YouCam AI Pro,” a cutting-edge addition to its suite of acclaimed apps, which includes award-winning YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect. With YouCam AI Pro, users can now unlock a world of limitless creativity through the power of artificial intelligence and image generation.









Democratizing Access to Stunning Unique Art with YouCam AI Pro

YouCam AI Pro introduces an incredible AI-based text-to-image feature that transcends traditional boundaries. This innovative technology allows users to effortlessly transform their wildest ideas into stunning images through just a line of text and one click. Whether you’re dreaming up picturesque landscapes, imaginative creatures, or intricate designs, YouCam AI Pro can bring your concepts to life like never before. Users can now explore their wildest imaginations without the need for any artistic expertise or complex design tools.

Sparking Creativity with Bleeding Edge Generative AI Innovation

YouCam AI Pro’s AI-Powered Text-to-Image tool instantly generates images based on your textual input, turning your words into visual masterpieces. Users also have the option for these creations to be generated in up to 20 distinct artistic styles, including Van Gogh, Pop Art, Anime, Pixel Art, Cartoon, and more, giving users full control over the visual aesthetic. The app also houses Perfect Corp.’s widely popular AI Magic Avatar feature that launched earlier this year and allows users to generate hundreds of fun and engaging digital avatars of themselves in styles from fairy princesses and anime angels to space explorers, cyberpunk rockstars and everything in between. Whether you’re an artist, designer, content creator, or simply looking to explore your creativity, YouCam AI Pro offers a platform for unlimited inspiration and innovation.

Taking Major Leaps Forward in Creative Expression

Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp., shared her excitement about the launch, stating, “YouCam AI Pro represents a major leap forward in creative expression. With the power of AI, we’re empowering users to transform their ideas into stunning visual content effortlessly. This app is designed to spark innovation in a fun and engaging way across various industries, from art and design to marketing and content creation.”

YouCam AI Pro is set to revolutionize the way people express themselves creatively, making it more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their artistic background. Whether you’re a professional artist seeking new tools or an enthusiast eager to explore your creative potential, YouCam AI Pro is the ultimate companion to inspire and ignite your imagination.

The app is available for download on iOS now: https://shorturl.at/bcmV5

For more information about YouCam AI Pro please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/apps/yca

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

