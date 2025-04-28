Perfect Corp. to Announce Financial Results for First Quarter of 2025 on April 28, 2025

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a global leader in providing augmented reality (“AR”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before U.S. markets open on Monday, April 28, 2025 and to hold a conference call at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day on April 28, 2025 (or 8:00 a.m. Taipei Standard Time the following day on April 29, 2024).





The Company’s management will discuss the financial results and latest developments during the conference call. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I51630494

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.perfectcorp.com.

About Perfect Corp.



Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 650 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations. For more information, visit https://ir.perfectcorp.com/.

Category: Investor Relations

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations, Perfect Corp.



Email: Investor_Relations@PerfectCorp.com