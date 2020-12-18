Perfect Corp.’s CES 2021 Technology Preview: A Look at the Newest Beauty Tech Innovations of the Year

Leading up to CES 2021, Perfect Corp. debuts the game-changing AI and AR beauty technologies that will help drive business.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading beauty tech solutions provider and creator of the YouCam solutions, reveals a sneak peek at the new artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) technologies to debut virtually at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) digital event beginning January 11th. Perfect Corp. is excited to introduce a lineup of innovative AI and AR-powered services that will help brands re-imagine their consumer beauty shopping experience online and offline, to meet the ever-changing demand of the modern day consumer.





Perfect Corp. will host a digital booth during CES 2021 showcasing some of the latest beauty tech innovations of the year including:

Cutting-edge AI Skin Technologies AI skin diagnostic is the most requested new service and Perfect Corp. is showcasing the most complete solution in the industry. The technology detects a dozen of common skin health concerns (hydration, oiliness, redness, spot, wrinkle, texture, dark circles, eye-bag, droopy eye lids, firmness, visible pores and radiance), built on EDGE computing to deliver ultra-fast analysis in less than 2-seconds for a seamless user experience.



AR Livestreaming for Web: The new one-to-many AR live stream video service helps beauty brands quickly enable livestream e-commerce and build on their direct-to-consumer strategy through interactive live shows hosted on their websites.

Beauty Advisor 1-on-1 for Web: On-demand, one-on-one beauty consultations powered by market leading virtual try-on technology to provide personalized beauty advice from your phone.

Facial Aging Simulation through AI GAN Technology Cutting-edge AI Generative Adversarial Network technology is used to generate facial simulations for facial aging and anti-aging results.

through AI GAN Technology

Patented AgileFace® Face Tracking Improved 3D mesh with 200% improvement in tracking stability and 20% improvement in tracking accuracy to provide the most accurate and most inclusive virtual makeup experience to consumers.



Contactless virtual try-on for retail Perfect Corp.’s latest touchless virtual try-on technology now features gesture control , voice activation , face mask detection , and virtual arm swatch (for lipstick), further improving in-store beauty shopping experience by ensuring safety and hygiene measures.



YouCam For Video – World’s First Makeup & Face Retouch Video Editor Retouch and edit selfie video clips in seconds with post-production hyper-realistic AR makeup, skin smooth, facial retouch, hair color, effects and more.



“We are excited to preview Perfect Corp.’s newest AI and AR beauty tech innovations at CES 2021 in January,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “At Perfect Corp., we continue to innovate with AI and AR beauty technologies that drive results. This has been a challenging year for everyone and we have quickly adapted to changing brand demands and evolving consumer behaviors to develop services and solutions that serve the greater beauty industry, providing safe, effective, convenient, and fun beauty shopping experiences, bridging the gap between our digital and physical worlds.”

Perfect Corp. US GM, Wayne Liu will be speaking at CES 2021 on the “Retail’s New Look: Shopper’s Little Helpers” panel in the ShopTech conference track at 6:00 – 6:30 AM CST on January 14th. Discover the complete lineup of AI + AR solutions, and real-world implementation, on perfectcorp.com and set up a meeting with the Perfect Corp. team today.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

