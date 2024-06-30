Perfect Corp. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a global leader in providing artificial intelligence (“AI”) and augmented reality (“AR”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.


Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

  • Total revenue was $13.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $12.7 million in the same period of 2023, an increase of 9.6%. The increase was primarily due to growth momentum in the revenue of AI- and AR- cloud solutions and mobile app subscriptions.
  • Gross profit was $11.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $10.2 million in the same period of 2023, an increase of 7.8%.
  • Net income was $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million during the same period of 2023.
  • Adjusted net income (non-IFRS)1 was $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to adjusted net income (non-IFRS) of $0.9 million in the same period of 2023, an increase of 43.8%.
  • Operating cash flow was $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.6 million in the same period of 2023, a decrease of 24.6%.
  • The Company had 151 Key Customers2 as of June 30, 2024, compared with 152 Key Customers as of March 31, 2024. The slight decrease in the number of Key Customers primarily resulted from the non-renewal of customers contracts by certain brand clients due to financial pressure among other factors.
  • As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s cumulative customer base included 686 brand clients, with over 774,000 digital stock keeping units (“SKUs”) for makeup, haircare, skincare, eyewear, and jewelry products, compared to 666 brand clients and over 745,000 digital SKUs as of March 31, 2024.
  • The Company’s YouCam mobile beauty app active subscribers grew by 18.3% year-over-year, reaching a record high of over 919,000 active subscribers at the end of the second quarter of 2024.
Ms. Alice H. Chang, the Founder, Chairwoman, and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect, commented, “In the first half of 2024, we achieved robust top-line growth that aligns with our annual targets. This success was driven by growth momentum in our AI- and AR-powered cloud solutions, subscription revenue, and rapid advancements in AI technologies. The management team’s dedication not only expanded our business but also improved efficiencies across key financial metrics including net income, net margins, operating income, and positive cash flow, bolstering our strong balance sheet. Our focused efforts on enhancing operational efficiencies have yielded significant results this quarter. Through strategic process improvements and leveraging advanced technologies, we streamlined workflows, reduced operational costs, and boosted productivity. With our proven track record and ongoing AI innovations, we are well positioned to sustain business growth and continue delivering value to customers and shareholders throughout the latter half of 2024 and beyond.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue

Total revenue was $13.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $12.7 million in the same period of 2023, an increase of 9.6%.

  • AI- and AR- cloud solutions and subscription revenue was $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $11.0 million in the same period of 2023, an increase of 17.4%. The double digit growth was driven by robust demand for the Company’s online virtual product try-on solutions from brand customers, the robust momentum in the growth of YouCam mobile beauty app subscriptions, and the growing popularity of its Gen AI technologies and AI editing features for photos and videos. The Company’s YouCam mobile beauty app active subscribers grew by 18.3% year-over-year, reaching a record high of over 919,000 active subscribers at the end of the second quarter of 2024. This increase reflected the continuous demand in the Company’s YouCam mobile beauty app services from subscribers and users.
  • Licensing revenue was $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the same period of 2023, a decrease of 49.8%. The Company expects that such legacy non-recurring revenue will become increasingly insignificant as it continues to focus on strengthening its market leadership in providing AI- and AR- SaaS subscription solutions for brands and customers.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $11.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $10.2 million in the same period of 2023, an increase of 7.8%. Despite the increase in gross profit, our gross margin slightly decreased to 79.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from 80.6% in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increase in third-party payment processing fees paid to digital distribution partners such as Google and Apple related to the growth in our mobile app subscription revenue.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $12.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $12.3 million in the same period of 2023, an increase of 0.7%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales and marketing expenses and research and development (“R&D”) expenses, which were partially offset by decline in general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2024.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.6 million during the same period of 2023, an increase of 7.0%. This increase was largely due to an increase in marketing events and advertising costs for our mobile apps and cloud computing costs.
  • Research and development expenses were $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.8 million during the same period of 2023, an increase of 7.5%. The increase primarily resulted from the increase in R&D headcount.
  • General and administrative expenses were $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.0 million during the same period of 2023, a decrease of 19.1%. The decrease was primarily due to lower corporate insurance expenses and enhanced operational efficiencies in the second quarter of 2024.

Net Income

Net income was $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million during the same period of 2023. The positive net income in the second quarter of 2024 was supported by continued revenue growth and effective cost control.

Adjusted Net Income (Non-IFRS)

Adjusted net income was $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to adjusted net income of $0.9 million in the same period of 2023, an increase of 43.8%.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, the Company held $120.8 million in cash and cash equivalents (or $158.8 million when including 6-month time deposits of $38.0 million, which are classified as current financial assets at amortized cost under IFRS), compared to $122.0 million as of March 31, 2024 (or $157.3 million when including time deposits). The total increase in cash, cash equivalents and 6-month time deposits, resulted from the positive operating cash flow and the interest income received from the Company’s bank deposits.

The Company had a positive operating cash flow of $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to positive $2.6 million in the same period of 2023. The Company continues to invest in growth while maintaining healthy cash reserve to support business operations signifying the Company’s operational health and sustainability.

Business Outlook for 2024

Based on the growth momentum in both enterprise SaaS solution demands and YouCam mobile apps subscriptions during the first half of 2024, the Company reiterates its expectation that year-over-year growth rate of total revenue in 2024 would range from 12% to 16% compared to 2023.

Note that this forecast is based on the Company’s current assessment of the market and operational conditions, and that these factors are subject to change.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2024 (8:00 a.m. Taipei Time on July 25, 2024) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I5163039

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.perfectcorp.com.

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. is a beautiful AI Company and global leader in enterprise SaaS solutions. As an innovative powerhouse in using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the beauty and fashion industries, Perfect empowers major beauty, skincare, fashion, jewelry brands and retailers by providing consumers with omnichannel shopping experiences through augmented reality (AR) product try-ons and AI-powered skin diagnostics. With cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, real-time facial and hand 3D AR rendering and cloud solutions, Perfect enables personalized, enjoyable, and engaging shopping journey. In addition, Perfect also operates a family of YouCam consumer apps for photo, video and camera users, centered on unleashing creativity with AI-driven features for creation, beautification and enhancement. With the help of technologies, Perfect helps brands elevate customer engagement, increase conversion rates, and propel sales growth. Throughout this journey, Perfect maintains its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and fulfilling social responsibilities. For more information, visit https://ir.perfectcorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Perfect. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Perfect’s reasonable expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Perfect’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Perfect to predict these events or how they may affect Perfect. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in Perfect’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Perfect cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that Perfect presently does not know or that Perfect currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Perfect, its directors, officers or employees or any other person that Perfect will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. Except as required by applicable law, Perfect does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of Perfect as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying tables contain certain non-IFRS financial measures, including adjusted net income, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing Perfect’s operating performance and formulating its business plan. Perfect defined these non-IFRS financial measures as follows:

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding one-off transaction costs3, non-cash equity-based compensation, and non-cash valuation (gain)/loss of financial liabilities. Starting from the first quarter of 2024, we no longer exclude foreign exchange gain (loss) from adjusted net income (loss). As we transitioned to using the U.S. dollar as the functional currency for certain subsidiaries in 2023, our foreign exchange gains (losses), which historically have predominantly been unrealized, have not been material since 2023. For a reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss), see the reconciliation table included elsewhere in this press release.

Non-IFRS financial measures are not defined under IFRS and are not presented in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-IFRS financial measures. In addition, the non-IFRS financial measures Perfect uses may differ from the non-IFRS measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. The items excluded from our adjusted net income are not driven by core results of operations and render comparison of IFRS financial measures with prior periods less meaningful. We believe adjusted net income provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, such non-IFRS measures are used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.

PERFECT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND JUNE 30, 2024

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
     

 

 

December 31,
2023

 

June 30,
2024

Assets

 

Amount

 

Amount

Current assets

 

 

  

 

 

  

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

123,871

  

 

$

120,796

  

Current financial assets at amortized cost

 

 

30,300

  

 

 

37,970

  

Current contract assets

 

 

2,770

  

 

 

1,543

  

Accounts receivable

 

 

6,992

  

 

 

7,102

  

Other receivables

 

 

343

  

 

 

737

  

Current income tax assets

 

 

311

  

 

 

281

  

Inventories

 

 

33

  

 

 

21

  

Other current assets

 

 

4,042

  

 

 

2,832

  

Total current assets

 

 

168,662

  

 

 

171,282

  

Non-current assets

 

 

  

 

 

  

Property, plant and equipment

 

 

380

  

 

 

545

  

Right-of-use assets

 

 

847

  

 

 

679

  

Intangible assets

 

 

77

  

 

 

57

  

Deferred income tax assets

 

 

257

  

 

 

1,120

  

Guarantee deposits paid

 

 

140

  

 

 

147

  

Total non-current assets

 

 

1,701

  

 

 

2,548

  

Total assets

 

$

170,363

  

 

$

173,830

  

PERFECT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND JUNE 30, 2024

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
 

 

 

December 31,
2023

 

June 30,
2024

Liabilities and Equity

 

Amount

 

Amount

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Current contract liabilities

 

$

15,346

 

 

$

16,858

 

Other payables

 

 

10,331

 

 

 

10,239

 

Other payables – related parties

 

 

50

 

 

 

50

 

Current tax liabilities

 

 

21

 

 

 

390

 

Current provisions

 

 

2,394

 

 

 

1,775

 

Current lease liabilities

 

 

481

 

 

 

524

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

277

 

 

 

195

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

28,900

 

 

 

30,031

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Non-current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

 

 

1,566

 

 

 

1,520

 

Non-current lease liabilities

 

 

387

 

 

 

187

 

Net defined benefit liability, non-current

 

 

79

 

 

 

81

 

Guarantee deposits received

 

 

25

 

 

 

25

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

2,057

 

 

 

1,813

 

Total liabilities

 

 

30,957

 

 

 

31,844

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Capital stock

 

 

 

 

Perfect Class A Ordinary Shares, $0.1 (in dollars) par value

 

 

8,513

 

 

 

8,506

 

Perfect Class B Ordinary Shares, $0.1 (in dollars) par value

 

 

1,679

 

 

 

1,679

 

Capital surplus

 

 

 

 

Capital surplus

 

 

510,399

 

 

 

511,653

 

Retained earnings

 

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(380,472

)

 

 

(379,078

)

Other equity interest

 

 

 

 

Other equity interest

 

 

(523

)

 

 

(774

)

Treasury shares

 

 

(190

)

 

 

 

Total equity

 

 

139,406

 

 

 

141,986

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

170,363

 

 

$

173,830

 

PERFECT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2024

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
 

 

 

Three months ended June 30

 

Six months ended June 30

 

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

Items

 

Amount

 

Amount

 

Amount

 

Amount

Revenue

 

$

12,687

 

 

$

13,905

 

 

$

24,832

 

 

$

28,194

 

Cost of sales and services

 

 

(2,455

)

 

 

(2,876

)

 

 

(5,024

)

 

 

(5,971

)

Gross profit

 

 

10,232

 

 

 

11,029

 

 

 

19,808

 

 

 

22,223

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

 

(6,558

)

 

 

(7,014

)

 

 

(12,585

)

 

 

(14,184

)

General and administrative expenses

 

 

(3,014

)

 

 

(2,439

)

 

 

(5,427

)

 

 

(4,614

)

Research and development expenses

 

 

(2,767

)

 

 

(2,975

)

 

 

(5,396

)

 

 

(6,010

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

(12,339

)

 

 

(12,428

)

 

 

(23,408

)

 

 

(24,808

)

Operating loss

 

 

(2,107

)

 

 

(1,399

)

 

 

(3,600

)

 

 

(2,585

)

Non-operating income and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

2,411

 

 

 

1,983

 

 

 

4,609

 

 

 

3,952

 

Other income

 

 

5

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

14

 

Other gains and losses

 

 

(474

)

 

 

25

 

 

 

(459

)

 

 

(291

)

Finance costs

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(10

)

Total non-operating income and expenses

 

 

1,939

 

 

 

2,015

 

 

 

4,152

 

 

 

3,665

 

Income (loss) before income tax

 

 

(168

)

 

 

616

 

 

 

552

 

 

 

1,080

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

(38

)

 

 

148

 

 

 

(63

)

 

 

314

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(206

)

 

$

764

 

 

$

489

 

 

$

1,394

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

 

$

(170

)

 

$

(111

)

 

$

(168

)

 

$

(251

)

Other comprehensive loss, net

 

$

(170

)

 

$

(111

)

 

$

(168

)

 

$

(251

)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

(376

)

 

$

653

 

 

$

321

 

 

$

1,143

 

Net income (loss), attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders of the parent

 

$

(206

)

 

$

764

 

 

$

489

 

 

$

1,394

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders of the parent

 

$

(376

)

 

$

653

 

 

$

321

 

 

$

1,143

 

Earnings (loss) per share (in dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share of Class A and Class B Ordinary Shares

 

$

(0.002

)

 

$

0.008

 

 

$

0.004

 

 

$

0.014

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share of Class A and Class B Ordinary Shares

 

$

(0.002

)

 

$

0.008

 

 

$

0.004

 

 

$

0.014

 

PERFECT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2024

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
 

 

 

Three months ended June 30

 

Six months ended June 30

 

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

Items

 

Amount

 

Amount

 

Amount

 

Amount

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss) before tax

 

$

(168

)

 

$

616

 

 

$

552

 

 

$

1,080

 

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

157

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

326

 

 

 

344

 

Amortization expense

 

 

19

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

26

 

Interest income

 

 

(2,411

)

 

 

(1,983

)

 

 

(4,609

)

 

 

(3,952

)

Interest expense

 

 

3

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

10

 

Net (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

 

 

296

 

 

 

(150

)

 

 

244

 

 

 

(46

)

Share-based payment transactions

 

 

791

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

1,441

 

 

 

1,437

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

1,716

 

 

 

589

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

(134

)

Current contract assets

 

 

601

 

 

 

699

 

 

 

2,130

 

 

 

1,214

 

Other receivables

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

Inventories

 

 

4

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

12

 

Other current assets

 

 

(152

)

 

 

661

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

1,210

 

Current contract liabilities

 

 

(1,143

)

 

 

(1,314

)

 

 

3,035

 

 

 

1,622

 

Other payables

 

 

669

 

 

 

536

 

 

 

(1,183

)

 

 

(51

)

Other payables – related parties

 

 

(36

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

3

 

Current provisions

 

 

143

 

 

 

(379

)

 

 

320

 

 

 

(563

)

Other current liabilities

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(23

)

 

 

(107

)

 

 

(67

)

Net defined benefit liability, non-current

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Cash inflow generated from operations

 

 

469

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

2,328

 

 

 

2,146

 

Interest received

 

 

2,208

 

 

 

1,953

 

 

 

4,331

 

 

 

3,558

 

Interest paid

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(10

)

Income tax paid

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(205

)

 

 

(176

)

Net cash flows from operating activities

 

 

2,648

 

 

 

1,996

 

 

 

6,449

 

 

 

5,518

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of financial assets at amortized cost

 

 

(89,800

)

 

 

(33,470

)

 

 

(160,800

)

 

 

(44,470

)

Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at amortized cost

 

 

30,000

 

 

 

30,800

 

 

 

30,000

 

 

 

36,800

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(174

)

 

 

(170

)

 

 

(259

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(6

)

Increase in guarantee deposits paid

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

 

 

(59,815

)

 

 

(2,858

)

 

 

(131,003

)

 

 

(7,943

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities

 

 

(100

)

 

 

(123

)

 

 

(203

)

 

 

(239

)

Payments to acquire treasury shares

 

 

(429

)

 

 

 

 

 

(429

)

 

 

 

Net cash flows used in financing activities

 

 

(529

)

 

 

(123

)

 

 

(632

)

 

 

(239

)

Effects of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(253

)

 

 

(179

)

 

 

(262

)

 

 

(411

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(57,949

)

 

 

(1,164

)

 

 

(125,448

)

 

 

(3,075

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

95,117

 

 

 

121,960

 

 

 

162,616

 

 

 

123,871

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

37,168

 

 

$

120,796

 

 

$

37,168

 

 

$

120,796

 

PERFECT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES – ADJUSTED NET INCOME CALCULATION

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2024

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
 

 

 

Three months ended June 30

 

Six months ended June 30

 

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

Items

 

Amount

 

Amount

 

Amount

 

Amount

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

(206

)

 

$

764

 

 

$

489

 

$

1,394

 

One-off Transaction Costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

Non-Cash Equity-Based Compensation

 

 

791

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

1,441

 

 

1,437

 

Non-Cash Valuation (Gain)/Loss of financial liabilities

 

 

296

 

 

 

(150

)

 

 

244

 

 

(46

)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1

 

$

881

 

 

$

1,267

 

 

$

2,207

 

$

2,785

 

Contacts

Investor Relations

Investor Relations, Perfect Corp.

Email: Investor_Relations@PerfectCorp.com

