Perfect Corp. Partners with Tom Ford Fashion to Deliver Ultra-Realistic 3D Virtual Try-On for Luxury Eyewear, Redefining the Digital Shopping Experience

The iconic fashion house launches the Perfect Corp.-powered cutting-edge digital try-on experience to personalize the luxury shopping journey and to elevate customer engagement.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading provider of AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions and developer of ‘Beautiful AI’ solutions, today announced its collaboration with Tom Ford Fashion. This cooperation brings Perfect Corp.’s advanced 3D Augmented Reality Virtual Try-On (VTO) technology for eyewear to Tom Ford Fashion e-commerce. The technology is launching in the U.S., Canadian, and European markets by the end of 2025.









This strategic integration marks a pivotal moment in luxury retail, as Tom Ford Fashion leverages Perfect Corp.’s advanced technology to deliver an unparalleled, personalized, and deeply engaging eyewear shopping journey. The aim is to forge stronger brand loyalty, significantly reduce returns, and drive sales by empowering customers with unprecedented confidence in their purchasing decisions.

Immerse Yourself: The Future of Eyewear Discovery

The Virtual Glasses Try-On Solution allows Tom Ford Fashion customers to effortlessly experiment with a selection of sunglasses in real time using any standard web browser. Users can explore how different styles suit them—all from the comfort and convenience of their homes.

This hyper-realistic and seamless process removes purchasing uncertainties, ensuring shoppers make informed and confident choices.

Customization Meets Cutting-Edge AR Technology

Tom Ford Fashion’s implementation of Perfect Corp.’s VTO solution is highly customizable. This bespoke approach ensures the digital experience aligns with the brand’s signature elegance and visual identity. The experience also incorporates precise PD (pupillary distance) calculation, a key element for achieving true-to-scale eyewear visualization. By reflecting the exact distance between the user’s pupils, this feature ensures that customers perceive the actual size and fit of each frame—helping to significantly reduce return rates.

By integrating these technologies into its digital storefront, Tom Ford Fashion enhances its product discovery experience while meeting the growing consumer demand for immersive, try-before-you-buy shopping tools.

Forging Deeper Connections Through Transformative Technology

“Tom Ford Fashion epitomizes timeless sophistication, with this partnership with the iconic brand underscoring a shared commitment to innovation” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “Our 3D Virtual Try-On solution delivers not only technical precision but also emotional resonance, helping brands like Tom Ford Fashion build stronger customer connections through innovation and personalization.”

Try out the Tom Ford Fashion luxury eyewear shopping experience for yourself here: https://www.tomfordfashion.co.uk/en-gb/eyewear/men/sunglasses/

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.

