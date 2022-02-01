Perfect Corp. Partners with The Beachwaver Co. for an Interactive Summer AR Filter Effect

Perfect Corp.’s releases a Beachy Vibes virtual AR try-on bringing to life The Beachwaver Co.’s Good Vibes hair care collection.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading AI & AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider and developer of the YouCam Suite of Apps, today launched an interactive augmented reality (AR) filter effect with the innovative, female-founded hair care and hair tools brand, The Beachwaver Co.. The virtual “Beachy Vibes” filter effect invites fans to immerse themselves in the Beachwaver brand through an AR try-on in the free YouCam Makeup app, bringing the Beachwaver Good Vibes hair care collection to life through a fun, interactive lens. Users can then share their beachy Beachwaver try-on across social media tagging @YouCamApps, @thebeachwaver, and #YouCamBeachwaver.









Good Vibes for AR Try-On

The Beachy Vibes filter effect brings to life the striking cotton candy sunset background seen on the bottles of the Good Vibes hair care collection, along with matching ombre pink and purple hair, for a striking and playful summertime style. The Good Vibes haircare collection is formulated with coconut milk and Tahitian Mono Flower to strengthen hair and add a healthy, glossy shine, perfect for rejuvenating and hydrating summer scorched strands after a day at the beach. The pretty bottles of shampoo and conditioner are also featured as animated graphics within the filter effect. Users are invited to step into the immersive brand experience and soak up Beachwaver’s beachy summer vibes through AR technology in the YouCam Makeup app.

AR Summer Haircare Fun

“We are excited to continue our partnership with The Beachwaver Co. and bring to life their summery Good Vibes hair care collection through an immersive branded AR filter effect,” shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “This fun branded filter effect creates a unique and engaging way for consumers to connect on a deeper level with the favorited Beachwaver brand and introduces a fun, new way for shoppers to discover newness from the brand.”

“YouCam Apps is a fun way to try out new styles and backgrounds! I’m obsessed with the colors of our Beachwaver Good Vibes filter and love seeing it come to life through an interactive AR try-on!” shares Sarah Potempa, Founder and CEO of the Beachwaver Co.

How to Get the Beachy Vibes Effect

Fans can experience the exclusive The Beachwaver Co. Beachy Vibes AR filter effect by downloading the free YouCam Makeup app today. Then, share your Beachwaver try-on across social media tagging @YouCamApps, @thebeachwaver, and #YouCamBeachwaver.

YouCam Makeup app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog/1

Corporate: Tony Tsai at [email protected] or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Jacqueline Agudelo at [email protected] or by phone +1 (917) 935-8232



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected] or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Winter Zhang at [email protected] or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



Europe: Aurélie Léveillé at [email protected]

India: Ananya Tandon at [email protected]

Indonesia: Chiki Anwar at [email protected]