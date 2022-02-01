Perfect Corp. Partners with French Green Beauty Brand Manucurist to Bring Nail Polish Products to Life through Hyper-Realistic AR Nail Virtual Try On

The virtual try on feature using Perfect Corp.’s proprietary AI-powered AgileHand™ technology is available for Manucurist’s Green Flash LED nail range, empowering shoppers to discover nail colors.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced a partnership with the French green beauty brand, Manucurist to bring their Green Flash nail colors to life through AR virtual try-on. 50 nail polish colors from the Green Flash range, a LED nail polish, can be tried on virtually on the Manucurist website. From Navy Blue to Poppy Red, consumers are free to discover the nail colors in real time on their own hands thanks to the magic of AI-powered virtual try-on for nails.

The vegan and cruelty free beauty brand uses no toxic ingredients, features eco-friendly packaging and focuses on keeping nails healthy, strong and shiny. The brand disrupted the market in 2019 when launching the first LED nail polish – Green Flash. The company values innovation and is well aware of the consumer trend and needs for online interactive & engaging experiences. Manicurist has teamed up with Perfect Corp. and utilized its latest AI Nails virtual try-on technology, along with Physically Based Rendering (PBR) rendering, to showcase digital nail polish products with remarkable accuracy. Combined with the proprietary AgileHand™ technology for ultra-precise hand mapping & tracking, PBR allows best-in-class virtual try on experiences with realistic textures, reflections, finishes & light simulations.

With the help of Perfect Corp.’s best-in-class AI and AR algorithms, manicure lovers can now experience nail color virtual try-on in real-time to choose the most flattering color from a range of 50 vivid shades. Manucurist shoppers can instantly preview the color of their choice directly on their hand through the lens of their laptop or smartphone camera. The hyper-realistic AR rendering tracks users’ movements, allowing the color to stay perfectly in place while the user moves their hand within the frame.

“We are delighted to partner with Manucurist on the AR virtual try-on experience. This one-of-a-kind online experience allows manicure lovers to test a variety of colors on themselves and creates an impactful & immersive effect.” said Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO. “The use of this technology is a real asset when purchasing nail colors online. We hope that consumers will enjoy this new experience during their nail shopping journey”.

Manucurist is the creator of Green Flash, the world’s first ever plant-based LED nail polish that goes on like a gel and removes like a regular polish. Green Flash is 12-Free, HEMA-Free, cruelty-free, vegan, and committed to a greener future. Changing colors has never been easier! No more damaging your nails by drilling and scraping off your gel, our Green Flash formula gently removes in 60 seconds with our acetone-free, soothing miracle nail polish remover. Our formulas are vegan and exclude an extensive list of blacklist ingredients including monomers, the additives which are often what people allergic to gel react to. We pride ourselves in creating the most natural formulas possible by replacing synthetic with natural in as many ingredients as we can. Many of our ingredients come from potatoes, cotton, sugar cane, wheat, bamboo and coconut oil. 97% recommend the Green flash™ experience to their family and friends. No need to sacrifice your health or your values for a perfect manicure at home, every time.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com

