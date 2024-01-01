Perfect Corp. Launches YouCam AI Chat: Your All-in-One AI Assistant in the Palm of Your Hand

A new creative AI powerhouse for life’s questions, ideas, and everyday inspiration. Now powered by GPT-4.1, GPT-4o, GPT-4o mini, and DeepSeek R1.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the global leader in AI and AR beauty and fashion technology and creator of the billion-download YouCam app suite, introduces YouCam AI Chat, a new AI-powered assistant built to help users create, plan, learn, and stay inspired through smart, intuitive conversations.









Powered by leading multi-model AI technology including GPT-4.1, GPT-4o, GPT-4o mini, and DeepSeek R1, YouCam AI Chat delivers a personalized and responsive experience across a wide range of everyday tasks. Whether users are writing, designing, researching, or organizing their lives, the platform offers an easy-to-use interface that makes powerful AI tools accessible.

Core Features That Make AI Easy and Useful

YouCam AI Chat offers an experience where intelligence meets usability. With no steep learning curve, users can access a complete AI toolkit from the very first tap.

Effortless Image Generation transforms text into impactful visuals using smart prompt optimization. Even first-time users can create high-quality images with ease.

transforms text into impactful visuals using smart prompt optimization. Even first-time users can create high-quality images with ease. Predefined Tasks streamline common workflows such as content writing, idea planning, and creative brainstorming. Each task is optimized for fast, high-quality results.

streamline common workflows such as content writing, idea planning, and creative brainstorming. Each task is optimized for fast, high-quality results. Pre-set Roles provide specialized support across fitness, beauty, dating, wellness, and more. Each AI persona delivers focused insights and personalized recommendations tailored to the moment.

provide specialized support across fitness, beauty, dating, wellness, and more. Each AI persona delivers focused insights and personalized recommendations tailored to the moment. Daily Hits delivers a personalized feed of timely inspiration. From trending topics and news to market updates, users stay informed and inspired in real time.

Ready-to-Use Powerful Tools That Simplify Your Daily Workflow

Beyond conversation, YouCam AI Chat includes ready-to-use tools that make everyday tasks simpler, faster, and more creative.

AI Image Generator allows users to visualize ideas in seconds by turning text prompts into expressive, shareable images.

allows users to visualize ideas in seconds by turning text prompts into expressive, shareable images. Photo Summarizer uses image analysis to generate fast and focused summaries, streamlining content review and interpretation.

uses image analysis to generate fast and focused summaries, streamlining content review and interpretation. Document Master accelerates productivity with AI-powered tools for summarizing, rewriting, or translating PDF, DOC, and TXT files.

accelerates productivity with AI-powered tools for summarizing, rewriting, or translating PDF, DOC, and TXT files. AI Real-time Search provides up-to-date answers with reference links, allowing users to explore topics with accuracy and depth.

provides up-to-date answers with reference links, allowing users to explore topics with accuracy and depth. Web Summarizer quickly extracts key takeaways from any webpage, making research and information gathering more efficient.

quickly extracts key takeaways from any webpage, making research and information gathering more efficient. YouTube Video Summarizer condenses lengthy videos into clear, digestible insights, ideal for research, content planning, or learning.

Designed for Everyone. Powered by Industry-Leading AI

“YouCam AI Chat is built for everyone—from beginners to power users,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “By combining our industry-leading AI technology with real-life use cases, we’ve created a fast, visual, and intuitive experience that truly meets users where they are. Whether you’re looking for inspiration or ready to take action, it’s all one chat away.”

YouCam AI Chat is available for download on iOS now: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/apps/yat

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is on a mission to make beauty smarter, more personalized, and more fun through Beautiful AI. As a global leader in AI and AR-powered beauty and fashion technology, we help brands and consumers connect through immersive, interactive digital experiences.

With cutting-edge AI solutions, Perfect Corp. powers iconic virtual try-ons across makeup, hairstyles, eyewear, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, along with advanced AI-driven analyzers for skin and hair that provide real-time insights for personalized recommendations. Our generative AI tools take creativity to the next level, offering photo and video editing, AI content generation, and personalized beauty experiences.

Trusted by over 705 global brands and 1.1 billion YouCam app downloads, we make beauty, fashion, and skincare more accessible, engaging, and intuitive than ever before.

