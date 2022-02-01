Perfect Corp. Launches All-New ‘YouCam Enhance’

AI-Powered Photo Enhancement iOS Mobile App and Online Web Tool

The new AI software allows photography lovers to enhance, un-blur, de-noise, restore and upscale any pixelated, blurry or out-of-focus photos in a flash

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF), the leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced the launch of YouCam Enhance for iOS and Web, the latest app to join their award-winning YouCam Suite of Apps with over 1 Billion global downloads. The new highly-advanced photo editing software reimagines how consumers can update their blurred, pixelated or unclear photos, bringing them into sharp focus in a matter of seconds.





Advanced Photo Enhancement, De-noising, Restoration, Un-blurring, and Upscaling

The new YouCam Enhance mobile app and web tool, available for free download on the App Store and accessible from the Perfect Corp. website, gives photography aficionados the power to transform their images into eye-catching masterpieces. From sharpening focus and smoothing noise, to brightening colors and increasing resolution – YouCam Enhance provides all of the tools needed for stunning results every time. The AI-powered tool empowers photographers to tap into the unlimited potential of their photos, making their vision come to life with de-blurring, de-noising, restoring and upscaling tools that will take any image to the next level.

Facilitating Experimentation and Sparking Exploration through AI and ML Technology

The simple-to-use, free application democratizes access to professional-grade tools, leveraging the latest advancements in machine learning technology to deliver dramatic enhancements to any and all photos in just one click.

“We are delighted to offer a next level photo-enhance application, facilitating experimentation and providing photography lovers with the tools necessary to bring their snaps to new heights” said Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO. “This one-of-a-kind AI-powered innovation invites amateur and seasoned photographers to explore a range of upgrade options with just a tap of their smartphone, creating a truly accessible and useful toolkit for all.”

Download YouCam Enhance from the App Store here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/6444827065

Experience the free YouCam Enhance web tool online here: https://yce.perfectcorp.com/

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

Contacts

