Perfect Corp. Introduces glTF 2.0 Format Support for Its Virtual Jewelry Try-On Solution, Matching Industry Standards for Fast 3D SKU Creation

The update simplifies 3D model creation by allowing brands to upload wireframe details, texture maps and environmental lighting information of products in one smooth workflow

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion technology provider and developer of ‘Beautiful AI’ solutions, today announced a significant enhancement to its AI-powered Jewelry VTO. The latest update to Perfect Corp.’s system now supports the upload of glTF 2.0 (Graphics Library Transmission Format) files, streamlining 3D file upload and formatting processes for brand partners in the jewelry and watch industries.









Previously, Perfect Corp.’s system exclusively accommodated OBJ (Wavefront Object) file types, which primarily conveyed information about the frame or shape of 3D models. However, OBJ files do not capture intricate details such as textures and environmental lighting, leaving brands to adapt the information manually post-insertion into their 3D authoring tools.

With the integration of glTF 2.0 file support, Perfect Corp.’s SKU creation process has been revolutionized. glTF 2.0 files, being the industry standard 3D file type for jewelry, incorporate crucial features such as wireframe details and texture descriptions, including texture maps and environmental lighting maps. This update streamlines and accelerates the 3D product SKU creation process, providing brands with a faster and more efficient way to showcase their products in augmented reality environments.

Key benefits of the glTF 2.0 file support update include:

Texture-rich 3D Models: glTF 2.0 files enable the inclusion of detailed textures, allowing brands to directly showcase their jewelry products in the most realistic and accurate way. Streamlined Workflow: The update eliminates the need for brands to adapt texture information manually, reducing the time and effort required to create the visually stunning 3D models. Enhanced Visual Presentation: Brands can now present their jewelry products in a more visually compelling manner, thanks to the improved texture and lighting capabilities of glTF 2.0 files. Increased Efficiency: The new support for glTF 2.0 files simplifies the overall SKU creation process, making it more user-friendly and accessible for brands of all sizes.

“We are excited to introduce glTF 2.0 file support to our SKU creation process, offering our users a more simple and efficient setup process when showcasing their jewelry products in augmented reality,” said Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO. “This update aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers brands to create immersive and engaging experiences for their customers.”

The glTF 2.0 file support is now live on the Perfect Corp. Console, and partners are invited to take advantage of this enhancement right away.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 600 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

