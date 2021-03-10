Perfect Corp. Hosts a Special Edition of the Global Beauty Tech Master Series with Shiseido Group at SXSW Online 2021

Perfect Corp. to host an official SXSW Online 2021 event, the Global Beauty Tech Master Series: Driving Engagement with Beauty Tech on March 17th.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading global augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, is excited to announce their official involvement at South by Southwest (SXSW) Online 2021: A Digital Experience, with a special edition presentation of The Global Beauty Tech Master Series on March 17th at 1PM ET, “Driving Engagement with Beauty Tech”. The expert-led presentation will be hosted by Wayne Liu, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Perfect Corp., accompanied by special guest Angelica Munson, Global Chief Digital Officer at Shiseido Group, for an in-depth discussion on the innovative ways brands are driving engagement and loyalty through AR and AI-powered beauty tech solutions.





This official SXSW Online 2021 virtual event will bring Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty Tech Master Series franchise to a wider audience than ever before, placing the spotlight on beauty tech and the impactful ways brands are using AR and AI technologies to create meaningful and memorable consumer experiences. The presentation “SXSW 2021: Driving Engagement with Beauty Tech” is free to register and open to the public, including those who do not hold SXSW event passes. The insightful presentation will highlight the impressive results brands have experienced through beauty tech integrations including up to 2.5X conversion rates, 300X boost in digital engagement, and over 100% increase in time spent on site. Attendees will also get a sneak peek at the newest beauty tech innovations debuting this year and how brands are using them to create first-of-their-kind experiential shopping journeys.

Angelica Munson will join the presentation as honored guest to offer a wealth of knowledge and insights into the digital transformation she leads at the Shiseido Group. As CDO, Angelica oversees the enterprise-wide strategy across consumer beauty technology, ecommerce, consumer engagement, data management and digital workforce transformation. As a leader, she strives to create a collaborative, data-driven approach to designing products and services helping to accelerate Shiseido’s ability to adapt to changing customer demands and market forces. Angelica will share valuable insights into the key forces driving the Shiseido Group’s innovation strategy, how they are re-imagining the consumer experience through a hyper-engaged interactive lens.

“We are honored to have the special edition Global Beauty Tech Master Series presentation included as part of the official SXSW Online 2021 programming and be joined by an esteemed special guest, Angelica Munson of Shiseido Group, for the discussion” shares Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO. “It’s an exciting time for beauty tech and having the SXSW 2021 virtual stage as a platform for which we can continue to share our learnings on the digital transformation is a thrill, especially alongside a beauty powerhouse like Shiseido Group.”

“I am thrilled to join Perfect Corp. on the virtual SXSW 2021 stage to explore topics that are shaping the future of beauty inspired by new consumer behaviors and advancements in technology and digital,” shares Angelica Munson, Global Chief Digital Officer as Shiseido Group.

Register free to join Perfect Corp. at SXSW Online 2021 on March 17th at 1PM ET for the special edition of the Global Beauty Tech Master Series “Driving Engagement with Beauty Tech” now>>> https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8274267414640320268

