Perfect Corp. Debuts Groundbreaking Advancement in Skin Tech with AI Skin Type Detection

Perfect Corp.’s new skin technology innovation helps users instantly determine their skin type through powerful AI-powered skin type detection technology.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, announced the launch of the new Skin Type Detection technology, powered by AI. The groundbreaking skin tech innovation builds upon Perfect Corp.’s existing award-winning solution, that instantly analyzes up to 14 different skincare concerns, to accurately determine the user’s skin type as normal, oily, dry, sensitive, or combination. The speed and accuracy of the analysis builds on a more personalized and convenient way for consumers to be more proactive in their skincare journey, and guide them to make more informed purchase decisions that speak to their individual skin health concerns.









How it Works: AI Skin Type Detection

The AI Skin Type Detection supports detection across the T-zone and U-zone of the face in order to determine normal, oily, dry, sensitive, and combination skin types. It also detects various degrees of sensitivity based on combined factors of redness, hydration levels, and more. The result helps skincare brands to match shoppers with the products most beneficial for their skin type. This advancement creates a tailored virtual skincare experience that speaks to the modern-day skincare shopper, in search of a regimen fit for their specific skin health needs. By delivering fast and accurate results, AI Skin Type Detection builds on a more comprehensive skincare experience that shoppers can trust.

The Complete AI Skincare Experience

The new AI Skin Type Detection offers ultra-personalized skincare product recommendations that speak to the individual’s specific skin type and concerns. To start, users are prompted to line up their face for optimal lighting, angle, and face position for the most accurate scan. The technology then automatically detects and analyzes 14 of the most common skincare concerns including spots, wrinkles, texture, redness, oiliness, moisture, eye bags, acne, droopy upper eyelids, droopy lower eyelids, firmness, radiance, dark circles, and pores, while also generating an overall skin health score. Further building on the AI skin analysis, the technology now also detects a users skin type, generating a complete skin report that details the specifics of their results as well as product recommendations that target their unique areas of concern.

The Next Generation Skincare Shopping Journey

“Our new AI Skin Type detection feature is changing the way brands, retailers, and consumers approach their skin health.” Said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang “The convenient, personalized, and precise skin type detection gives consumers more knowledge and control over their skin health journey, inviting them to be more proactive in their approach to skin health.”

The feature is available via embedded web module and skincare widget mode, making it an easy integration for brands and retailers who want to empower their consumers to dive deeper into their skin care journey and discover products tailored to fit their individual skincare concerns.

Experience this groundbreaking AI Skin Type Detection innovation now: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/showcase/skincare/home

To learn more about the AI Skin Type Detection, please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ai-skin-diagnostic

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

