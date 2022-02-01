Perfect Corp. Debuts Advanced Finger and Wrist Sizing Technology for Accurate Product Fitting and Realistic Jewelry Virtual Try-On Effects

Advanced sizing technology for fingers and wrists allows jewelry and watch brands to offer their customers a way to seamlessly find their watch, ring and bracelet size with a tap

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced the launch of a revolutionary new hand sizing technology for fingers and wrists, helping to match consumers with their correct size for rings, bracelets, and watches through highly-accurate and modern sizing technology. This personalized sizing tool enhances the customized consumer shopping experience for jewelry virtual try-on, helping users conveniently find their best-size match. It guides consumers during jewelry purchases, increasing customer satisfaction, and reducing costly product returns for brands and retailers.





Creating Enriched Shopping Experiences with Digital Finger Sizing Technology

The fully-integrated end-to-end experience begins with users placing their finger on their phone screen along a designated outlined area. They are then invited to adjust the ruler lines using the plus and minus buttons to find the appropriate width of their finger. From here, the tool will record the correct ring size for the users’ finger and invite the user to experience the true-to-life look and feel of dozens of luxury ring styles via a hyper-realistic and immersive virtual try-on experience. This precise measurement is then passed on to retailers to ensure orders are seamlessly made to fit perfectly for each unique user every time, increasing shopper confidence and satisfaction.

Delivering Personalized Shopping Journeys through Digital Wrist Sizing Tools

With the highly-advanced and accurate wrist sizing tool, users are prompted to place their wrist across their phone screen and use the sizing toggle bar to match their wrist width. From there, the tool calculates the user’s exact wrist size and allows them to browse a collection of jewelry, watches, and accessories with unmatched realism and accuracy. The tool gives watch and jewelry makers the ability to offer customers even more personalized shopping experiences as well as a seamless way to offer tailor-made products – building brand loyalty and increasing customer satisfaction.

The Next Generation Personalized Hand Try-On Experiences with Advanced Sizing Solutions

“We are excited to debut the latest technology in hand sizing for fingers and wrists as a way to further enhance the consumer shopping experience for jewelry purchase journey,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder, Alice Chang. “By empowering consumers with a fast and convenient tool to find their finger and wrist size, we are able to help them make more confident purchase decisions, building on a more satisfying customer experience.”

For more information on how hand and wrist sizing technology can help improve your consumer shopping experience

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

