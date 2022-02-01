Perfect Corp. and Walmart to Offer Innovative AR-Powered Makeup Virtual Try-On Experience to Customers

The retailer will offer immersive, hyper-realistic virtual try-on experience for +1,400 products and +20 beauty brands via the Walmart iOS app

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solutions provider, today announced a collaboration with Walmart to launch an innovative makeup virtual try-on experience via the Walmart iOS app. The experience will allow Walmart customers to virtually try-on makeup products across the blush, lip color, eye shadow, and bronzer categories and discover their perfect shade. As AI/AR technologies become more integral to deliver personalized and sustainable shopping experiences to customers in 2023, the virtual try-on experience is set to enhance the Walmart shopping journey, empowering customers to try-on multiple makeup shades in seconds through a hyper-realistic AR view.









Leading the Way in Customer Experience with Advanced AI/AR Retail Technology:

“As a destination for beauty, we’re committed to identifying new and emerging opportunities to inspire our customers and create more personalized, seamless, customer centric shopping experiences. That’s why I’m so excited that Walmart is launching Beauty Virtual Try-On, to offer customers a more engaging and convenient try-on experience on the Walmart app,” remarked Creighton Kiper, Vice President of Beauty at Walmart U.S.

Walmart’s virtual try-on experience features Perfect Corp.’s award-winning Face AI solution, which is powered by advanced AI deep learning technology to create hyper-realistic AR-powered makeup filters for customers to try-on digitally. The experience will allow shoppers to virtually try-on more than 1,400 products from Walmart Beauty’s extensive brand assortment including Almay, Black Radiance, CoverGirl, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Maybelline, NYX Professional Makeup, Revlon, Rimmel, Neutrogena, wet n wild, The Lip Bar and more. The innovative technology, which does not store customer data, is quickly becoming essential in the beauty retail space, delivering personalized experiences and empowering shoppers to virtually try-on dozens of shades in seconds to find their best match. The virtual try-on experience also eliminates the need for physical product samples, helping minimize product waste, reduce harmful impacts to the environment, and promote a more sustainable future.

Democratizing Access to Personalized Retail Experiences and Digital Innovation

“As beauty customers turn to retailers for personalized advice and product recommendations, we are thrilled to be collaborating with Walmart to build an enhanced try-on experience with cutting-edge AI and AR technology”, said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chang, “With hundreds of brands worldwide currently leveraging Perfect Corp.’s AI/AR virtual try-on solutions, we’re excited to make this technology more accessible to the thousands of customers who shop Walmart Beauty every day. As we look to the future, AI and AR-powered technology will continue to be integral for Walmart and other retailers to engage customers and offer customized shopping experiences to all.”

To access the Walmart makeup VTO experience click HERE

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion technology solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

Contacts

Press

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog/1

Corporate: Tony Tsai at [email protected] or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Jacqueline Agudelo at [email protected] or by phone +1 (917) 935-8232



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected] or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Winter Zhang at [email protected] or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



Europe: Aurélie Léveillé at [email protected]

India: Ananya Tandon at [email protected]

Indonesia: Chiki Anwar at [email protected]