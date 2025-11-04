Peraso to Spotlight DUNE Platform as Part of Canadian Delegation at Africa Tech Festival 2025

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (“Peraso” or the “Company”), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced its participation in the 2025 Africa Tech Festival. The Company will join the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) as part of a broader showcase of innovative Canadian companies developing technologies with the potential to drive meaningful impact across Africa’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Peraso representatives will attend the festival in Cape Town, South Africa, November 10-13, 2025, as part of the Canadian Pavilion at booth# D2, where the Company will highlight its DUNE platform, an advanced technology framework designed to enhance connectivity, scalability and performance across diverse wireless environments. DUNE leverages license-free 60 GHz mmWave bands to deliver multi-gigabit capacity using a low-cost, low-power point-to-multipoint infrastructure. The platform’s hub-and-spoke architecture, along with solar- or battery-ready consumer equipment, makes it well-suited for both dense urban deployments and underserved or power-constrained regions.

“The Africa Tech Festival offers a valuable opportunity to connect with innovators, policymakers, and service providers who are shaping the next chapter of Africa’s digital transformation,” said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. “Peraso remains committed to expanding broadband access through our DUNE platform and other mmWave technologies, designed to enhance network reliability and enable next-generation wireless applications across the continent.”

For more than a decade, Peraso has been a leader in high-performance mmWave phased array solutions. As one of the only providers of solutions spanning all mmWave communication bands (24 GHz – 71 GHz), Peraso’s technology is uniquely positioned to address connectivity challenges from dense urban settlements to underserved rural regions. The Company’s products are deployed worldwide, including in Africa, where demand for high-speed, cost-effective wireless infrastructure continues to grow.

Peraso joins a diverse group of forward-thinking Canadian technology companies in a global initiative focused on strengthening partnerships between African and Canadian businesses. Peraso representatives will be available throughout the show to meet with journalists, OEMs, ODMs and service providers. Additional details about the Africa Tech Festival 2025 are available at: https://africatechfestival.com.

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should email tweiland@sheltongroup.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

