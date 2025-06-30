Peraso Secures First Production Order for 60 GHz Wireless Video Systems in Education Market

High-performance wireless solution delivers low-latency video without burdening school networks, demonstrating benefits of 60 GHz solutions in congested Wi-Fi environments

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (“Peraso” or the “Company”), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced its first production order for a wireless video system specifically tailored for educational environments. The new order marks an expansion of Peraso’s technology into the classroom, delivering a high-performance, low-latency solution that operates independently of existing school Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Unlike traditional Wi-Fi, which often struggles in high-density deployments, Peraso’s 60 GHz solution reduces interference by isolating wireless transmissions to individual classrooms. The Company’s latest deployment underscores a growing trend: as Wi-Fi networks in dense environments become increasingly congested, 60 GHz unlicensed spectrum is emerging as an alternative for reliable, high-speed wireless connectivity. Peraso’s mmWave solutions are engineered to excel in bandwidth-constrained settings, offering reduced interference and improved performance for applications such as classroom video distribution and live instructional streaming.

“This latest production order highlights both the versatility of Peraso’s technology, as well as the growing demand for alternative wireless solutions in markets where Wi-Fi congestion remains a persistent challenge,” said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. “Our 60 GHz solutions are uniquely suited to deliver reliable, low-latency video in environments where traditional wireless systems fall short. From classrooms to industrial and mission-critical applications, the ability to provide high-performance connectivity without burdening existing networks is a major advantage.”

Peraso’s 60 GHz mmWave communication products combine high data rates with ultra-low latency, making them ideal for high-quality video transmission. The unique qualities of mmWave technology including low susceptibility to interference and a reduced probability of interception, offer key advantages that differentiate Peraso’s solutions from conventional wireless systems.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” These statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “strategy,” “goal,” or “planned,” “seeks,” “may,” “might”, “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customers, market acceptance of Peraso’s products, the Company’s market opportunity for education applications and applications in other Wi-Fi-dense environments and expected production and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology for education applications and applications in other Wi-Fi-dense environments, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with the Company’s mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by customers and intended users of the Company’s products; the availability and performance of Peraso’s products and solutions; the success of Peraso’s products in education applications and in other Wi-Fi-dense environments; the successful integration of Peraso’s products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of the Company’s ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by the Company’s patents; vigor and growth of markets served by the Company’s customers and its operations; and other risks included in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

