Peraso Delivers Initial Production Shipment of 60GHz Modules for Drone IFF Systems

mmWave Modules Optimized for Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) Requirements Enabling Battlefield Drone Applications

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (“Peraso” or the “Company”) today announced the delivery of an initial limited production shipment of its proprietary 60GHz modules to Israeli defense contractor InTACT, marking an important production readiness milestone for the Company’s technology.

Optimized for military Identification Friend or Foe (“IFF”) applications, including infantry and drone deployments, the integrated solution combines Peraso’s advanced hardware with specialized software implementing InTACT’s IFF protocol. The system also incorporates power reduction algorithms critical for battery-operated platforms.

InTACT is engaged with potential customers for its drone IFF systems.

“There is an immediate demand for an IFF system like this and Peraso’s technical team has done an outstanding job of adapting our technology for military applications,” said Ronald Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. “We’ve significantly reduced the size, weight, and power (SWaP) of these new products to enable battery-powered operation for both drone and warfighter IFF use cases. I’m proud of our team for bringing Peraso’s technology to production readiness in such a short timeframe.”

SWaP are critical considerations for any IFF system. Peraso and InTACT engineers worked collaboratively to define system requirements and optimize both the module hardware and associated software, resulting in a solution purpose-built for military applications. Additionally, the Peraso module incorporates beamforming antenna technology, offering a lower probability of detection in battlefield environments compared to traditional radio frequency approaches.

“We’re proud of the relationship we’ve developed with Peraso since 2024,” stated Meir Rappart, CEO of InTACT. “Our system knowledge, coupled with Peraso’s 60GHz semiconductor and related software expertise, have yielded what we believe to be a significant advancement in IFF technology.”

InTACT’s IFF solution, powered by Peraso’s mmWave semiconductor chips, offers several key advantages for tactical communications systems, including:

Highly directional beamforming communications

Low probability of detection and interception

Low-power consumption for battery-operated platforms

Compact integration for drones and soldier-borne systems

Peraso and InTACT have collaborated for more than two years to develop the technology used to deploy tactical drone IFF applications. To learn more about Peraso’s mmWave solutions, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” These statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “strategy,” “goal,” or “planned,” “seeks,” “may,” “might”, “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “should,” and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso and InTACT, the expected benefits of Peraso’s collaboration with InTACT and anticipated use of mmWave technology in drone and other military applications, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave technology in drone and defense applications, the successful implementation and performance of IFF protocols and associated software, the anticipated tactical and operational advantages of beamforming antenna technology relative to traditional radio frequency solutions, InTACT’s ability to convert potential customer engagements into commercial sales of its drone IFF systems, Peraso’s ability to receive additional orders for its 60GHz modules for drone IFF systems and to produce additional units beyond the initial limited shipment, the availability and performance of Peraso’s products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso’s ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso’s manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso’s patents, vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso’s customers and its operations, and other risks, including the risks discussed in Peraso’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

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Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Mike Hamilton

VP, Business Development

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire