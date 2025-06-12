Peraso Announces Support for Revised BEAD Funding Rules Advocating Technology-Neutral Broadband Deployment

Peraso’s mmWave Technology Achieves Fiber-like Speeds of 2.5Gbs

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (“Peraso” or the “Company”), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today indicated its support for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (“NTIA”) newly adopted technology-neutral approach for the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (“BEAD”) program.

NTIA’s newly released BEAD Restructuring Policy Notice updates the BEAD Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) by eliminating prior regulatory burdens and adopting a technology-neutral, cost-focused framework that emphasizes performance and scalability, while giving states greater flexibility to tailor broadband strategies to local needs. As a global leader in the fixed wireless access (“FWA”) market, Peraso’s 60 GHz mmWave solutions enable wireless Internet service providers (“WISPs”) to offer subscribers fiber-like speeds of 2.5 gigabits per second (Gbps). mmWave FWA is a compelling cost-effective alternative to fiber, providing gigabit throughput, rapid deployment and robust network security.

“The NTIA’s new technology-neutral approach recognizes the vital role of innovative wireless technologies, such as FWA, in expanding broadband availability and enabling more flexible, cost-effective deployment strategies,” said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. “With the revised rules on BEAD eligibility, we believe WISPs and state broadband offices are now empowered to adopt a more pragmatic, performance-focused framework to propose mmWave FWA solutions to deliver fast, secure connectivity in areas where fiber deployment is challenging or cost-prohibitive.”

For more than a decade, Peraso has been at the forefront of high-performance mmWave innovation. As one of the few providers offering solutions across the full mmWave spectrum (24GHz – 71GHz), Peraso delivers flexible, scalable technology that appeals to WISPs of all sizes. The Company’s fully integrated, unlicensed 60 GHz solutions enable a wide range of deployments in the FWA market, as demand for cost-effective broadband connectivity accelerates.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” These statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “strategy,” “goal,” or “planned,” “seeks,” “may,” “might”, “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customers, market acceptance of Peraso’s products, the consequences of NTIA’s BEAD program and NTIA’s recent BEAD-related policy updates and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology by service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: the success of WISPs applying to NTIA for BEAD funding using mmWave FWA; timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with our mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by our customers and intended users of our products; the availability and performance of Peraso’s products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso’s products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents; vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations; and other risks included in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

