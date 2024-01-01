PENN Entertainment Launches New Hollywood Casino App in Pennsylvania

WYOMISSING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PENN) is pleased to announce the launch of its stand-alone Hollywood Casino app in Pennsylvania. Built on PENN’s proprietary technology platform, Hollywood Casino offers more than 700 iCasino games, a variety of daily promotions, and exciting jackpots.









Available on Android, iOS and desktop, customers in the Keystone State can access Hollywood Casino through either the ESPN BET app or through the new Hollywood Casino app using their same ESPN BET login credentials, allowing for a seamless experience across PENN’s online betting and casino platforms. PENN plans to launch Hollywood Casino in additional jurisdictions in 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

Hollywood Casino features a variety of online slots, table games and live dealer content, including bespoke live dealer tables and a dedicated ‘Casino Floor’ lobby that allows users to easily find virtual versions of their favorite slot games from PENN’s retail properties. Hollywood Casino also features original titles from PENN Game Studios, PENN’s in-house casino game development studio that has produced a number of popular online games, including Legendary LarryTM and Wuji MinesTM.

“We’re excited to launch Hollywood Casino as a stand-alone app in Pennsylvania, giving our customers access to their favorite games in a dedicated, casino-first experience,” said Aaron LaBerge, Chief Technology Officer at PENN Entertainment. “With four Hollywood Casino properties in the state, the app leverages our trusted retail brand and creates a seamless connection between our online and retail gaming experiences. We look forward to bringing this enhanced Hollywood Casino experience to more iCasino markets in early 2025, pending regulatory approvals.”

Hollywood Casino is also fully integrated with PENN Play, the Company’s omnichannel loyalty program that allows members to earn and redeem rewards, including PENN Cash, exclusive tier benefits and personalized services.

PENN is committed to providing a safe environment for all customers to enjoy gaming responsibly. ESPN BET and Hollywood Casino offer players comprehensive Responsible Gaming tools and resources, including limits on time, deposits, and wagering amounts. To learn more, visit www.pennentertainment.com/corp/responsible-gaming.

Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (“PENN,” or the “Company”), is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. PENN operates in 26 jurisdictions throughout North America, with a broadly diversified portfolio of casinos, racetracks and online sports betting and iCasino offerings under well-recognized brands including Hollywood Casino®, L’Auberge®, ESPN BET™ and theScore BET Sportsbook and Casino®. PENN’s ability to leverage its partnership with ESPN, the “worldwide leader in sports,” and its ownership of theScore, the top digital sports media brand in Canada, is central to the Company’s highly differentiated strategy to expand its footprint and efficiently grow its customer ecosystem. PENN’s focus on organic cross-sell opportunities is reinforced by its market-leading retail casinos, sports media assets, and technology, including a proprietary state-of-the-art, fully integrated digital sports and iCasino betting platform and an in-house iCasino content studio (PENN Game Studios). The Company’s portfolio is further bolstered by its industry-leading PENN Play™ customer loyalty program, offering its 31 million members a unique set of rewards and experiences.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “goal,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “look forward to,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variations of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results, or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in PENN Entertainment’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including PENN Entertainment’s current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for PENN Entertainment’s ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, PENN Entertainment undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

