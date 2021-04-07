Peloton SVP Dara Treseder; “Five Dysfunctions of a Team” Author Patrick Lencioni; Emmy-Nominated Writer, Activist, and Comedian Baratunde Thurston; and PI CEO Mike Zani To Keynote OPTIMA21

Second Annual OPTIMA, Emceed by Host of NPR’s “How I Built This” Guy Raz, Tackles How to Build, Grow, and Future-Proof Organizations with Talent Optimization

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It was a tumultuous business year; but for companies practicing talent optimization, it was a bolstering year. At OPTIMA21 on May 12, an all-star lineup of keynotes and 30+ speakers will give thousands of business leaders and HR strategists the insights and tools to hire great talent, design and inspire dream teams, and empower companies to achieve their goals with talent optimization.

OPTIMA, the leading talent optimization conference, is hosted by The Predictive Index and emceed by Guy Raz, host of NPR’s How I Built This podcast. Raz joins renowned keynotes and breakout session speakers—from leading companies like Slack, Harpoon, Carmax, NOBULL, and more—to cover tough topics on leadership, remote work, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), cancel culture, and the science behind building dream teams.

Dara Treseder Opens OPTIMA21 on Leading with Purpose

SVP and Head of Global Marketing at Peloton, Dara Treseder was the CMO of Carbon and the CMO of GE Business Innovations & GE Ventures. She also led teams at both Apple and Goldman Sachs. In 2020, Treseder was recognized by Forbes and Business Insider as one of the ‘Most Influential and Innovative CMOs in the World’. A champion of public health, women’s issues, and diversity initiatives, Treseder is the Vice Chair of the board of the Public Health Institute (PHI); and also serves on the board of PG&E.

Baratunde Thurston Leads us on Deconstructing Racism in the Workplace

Esteemed writer, activist, and comedian, Baratunde Thurston is an Emmy-nominated host who worked for The Onion, The Daily Show, and wrote the New York Times bestseller How To Be Black. Thurston is unique in his ability to integrate and synthesize themes of race, culture, and technology with wit and candor to help organizations deconstruct systemic racism and build businesses that recognize the value of us all.

Patrick Lencioni Closes OPTIMA21 on The Five Dysfunctions of a Team

Patrick Lencioni is a New York Times bestselling author of twelve books on teamwork, leadership, and team performance, which have sold over seven million copies in over 30 different languages. The architect of organizational health (which he says is the last competitive advantage in business today), Lencioni is a renowned thought leader in aligning people strategy to business strategy to achieve business results.

“At this year’s OPTIMA, we will be addressing topics that are important to both the future of work and our world at large,” said Mike Zani, CEO of The Predictive Index and Author of The Science of Dream Teams. “I’m thrilled to join the OPTIMA powerhouse of speakers who will both inspire and arm attendees as they formulate and enhance their talent optimization strategies to build better teams, leadership skills, and workplaces—for a better world.”

Registration for OPTIMA21 is now open by visiting https://optimaconference.com where full agenda information can also be found. Premium ticket holders will receive a complimentary copy of “The Science of Dream Teams: How Talent Optimization Can Drive Engagement, Productivity, and Happiness” by Mike Zani.

About OPTIMA

OPTIMA is the annual talent optimization conference taking place virtually this year on May 12, 2021. The essence of talent optimization is aligning people strategy with business strategy—and that begins with taking an intentional and data-driven approach to getting the people part right. At OPTIMA, business leaders will learn and share best practices on how to assemble world-class teams and manage employees in a way that pushes everyone to the top of their game. Attendees will become proficient in strategies for designing, hiring, and inspiring high-performing teams—and capitalizing on people data—to maximize productivity.

About The Predictive Index

The Predictive Index (PI) is an award-winning talent optimization platform that aligns business strategy with people strategy for optimal business results. Over sixty years of proven science, software, and a curriculum of insightful management workshops make PI the solution for any company looking to design great teams and culture, make objective hiring decisions, foster engagement, and inspire greatness in their people anywhere in the world. More than 8,000 clients and 350+ partners use PI—including Nissan, Citizens Bank, DocuSign, Subway, 47 Brand, FAM Brands, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Omni Hotels—across 140+ countries. Learn more at https://www.predictiveindex.com/.

Contacts

Media:

Jennifer Moebius (she/her)



The Predictive Index



1-800-832-8884



[email protected]