Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 14th Annual Pebby Award Nominations
Recognizing the Year’s Best Hotels
HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #REIT–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company” or “Pebblebrook”) today announced the nominees for the 14th Annual Pebby Awards. Chosen by Pebblebrook’s selection committee, this year’s nominees recognize the hotel teams that delivered outstanding performance in 2025—driving exceptional execution, profitability, and guest satisfaction in a demanding environment.
The 2026 Pebby Award nominees include a diverse array of urban hotels and resorts from across the portfolio. Several properties received multiple nominations, led by Newport Harbor Island Resort and Argonaut Hotel with seven nominations each. This year’s nominees showcased determination and resilience, setting the stage for one of the most highly contested Pebby Awards ceremonies to date.
“Each year, the Pebby Awards are our moment to roll out the red carpet for the people who actually make the magic happen — our hotel teams,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “In 2025, they delivered a performance worthy of a standing ovation: navigating a fast-changing and challenging operating environment, absorbing disruption, and still finding smart ways to drive profitability while elevating the guest experience across our distinctive portfolio. These nominations celebrate the disciplined leadership, creative problem-solving, and relentless execution we saw across the portfolio. I want to congratulate every team recognized this year. The competition is fierce — and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”
And the nominees are…
Best Picture
For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, and adaptation to a challenging operating environment.
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Argonaut Hotel
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
- Southernmost Beach Resort
Best Director
For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.
- Argonaut Hotel
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
Best Actor / Actress
For best overall sales and marketing team.
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica & Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
- Jekyll Island Club Resort
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
Best International Feature Film
For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community and neighborhood.
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor
- The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
- Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Zena Washington DC & Viceroy Washington DC
Best Live Action Short Film
For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- L’Auberge Del Mar
- Southernmost Beach Resort & The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
Best Production Design
For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- L’Auberge Del Mar
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Southernmost Beach Resort
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
Best Visual Effects
For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises, and great inconveniences.
- Argonaut Hotel
- Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica
- Inn on Fifth
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
Best Original Score
For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Argonaut Hotel
- Chaminade Resort & Spa
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Southernmost Beach Resort
Best Adapted Screenplay
For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.
- Embassy Suites by Hilton San Diego Bay Downtown
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
Best Cinematography
For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water, waste, and overall greenhouse gas emissions.
- Chaminade Resort & Spa
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf
Best Documentary Feature
For best leadership in financial reporting, accounting discipline, and internal controls—paired with strong expense stewardship.
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Argonaut Hotel
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
- W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills
Best Animated Feature Film
For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models, and guest experience.
- Adelaide Restaurant at L’Auberge Del Mar
- Barefoot Bar & Grill at Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Blue Mermaid Restaurant at Argonaut Hotel
- Covewood at San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Dirty Habit at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- Terrene at 1 Hotel San Francisco
- The Beach Café at Southernmost Beach Resort
- Torpedo Bar & Lounge at Newport Harbor Island Resort
Best Original Screenplay
For most improved STR performance, as evidenced by market share gained during 2025, with consideration for market circumstances.
- Argonaut Hotel
- Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- Le Parc at Melrose
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
Academy Honorary Award
For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.
- Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
- Revere Hotel Boston Common
- San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
- The Hotel Zags Portland
- Hotel Zetta San Francisco
The 14th Annual Pebby Award winners will be announced on Monday, March 16, 2026, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Follow along on X (formerly Twitter) at @PebblebrookPEB to receive live updates as the Pebby winners are announced, and check out http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com to learn more about Pebblebrook’s hotels and the esteemed management teams leading them.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 44 hotels, totaling approximately 11,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow @PebblebrookPEB.
