Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 14th Annual Pebby Award Nominations

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #REIT–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company” or “Pebblebrook”) today announced the nominees for the 14th Annual Pebby Awards. Chosen by Pebblebrook’s selection committee, this year’s nominees recognize the hotel teams that delivered outstanding performance in 2025—driving exceptional execution, profitability, and guest satisfaction in a demanding environment.





The 2026 Pebby Award nominees include a diverse array of urban hotels and resorts from across the portfolio. Several properties received multiple nominations, led by Newport Harbor Island Resort and Argonaut Hotel with seven nominations each. This year’s nominees showcased determination and resilience, setting the stage for one of the most highly contested Pebby Awards ceremonies to date.

“ Each year, the Pebby Awards are our moment to roll out the red carpet for the people who actually make the magic happen — our hotel teams,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “ In 2025, they delivered a performance worthy of a standing ovation: navigating a fast-changing and challenging operating environment, absorbing disruption, and still finding smart ways to drive profitability while elevating the guest experience across our distinctive portfolio. These nominations celebrate the disciplined leadership, creative problem-solving, and relentless execution we saw across the portfolio. I want to congratulate every team recognized this year. The competition is fierce — and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

And the nominees are…

Best Picture



For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, and adaptation to a challenging operating environment.

1 Hotel San Francisco

Argonaut Hotel

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

Newport Harbor Island Resort

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Southernmost Beach Resort

Best Director



For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.

Argonaut Hotel

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

Newport Harbor Island Resort

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

Best Actor / Actress



For best overall sales and marketing team.

1 Hotel San Francisco

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica & Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Jekyll Island Club Resort

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Newport Harbor Island Resort

Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

Best International Feature Film



For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community and neighborhood.

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Zena Washington DC & Viceroy Washington DC

Best Live Action Short Film



For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.

1 Hotel San Francisco

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

L’Auberge Del Mar

Southernmost Beach Resort & The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

Best Production Design



For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

L’Auberge Del Mar

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

Newport Harbor Island Resort

Southernmost Beach Resort

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Visual Effects



For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises, and great inconveniences.

Argonaut Hotel

Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica

Inn on Fifth

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Best Original Score



For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.

1 Hotel San Francisco

Argonaut Hotel

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Newport Harbor Island Resort

Southernmost Beach Resort

Best Adapted Screenplay



For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.

Embassy Suites by Hilton San Diego Bay Downtown

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best Cinematography



For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water, waste, and overall greenhouse gas emissions.

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf

Best Documentary Feature



For best leadership in financial reporting, accounting discipline, and internal controls—paired with strong expense stewardship.

1 Hotel San Francisco

Argonaut Hotel

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

Best Animated Feature Film



For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models, and guest experience.

Adelaide Restaurant at L’Auberge Del Mar

Barefoot Bar & Grill at Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Blue Mermaid Restaurant at Argonaut Hotel

Covewood at San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Dirty Habit at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Terrene at 1 Hotel San Francisco

The Beach Café at Southernmost Beach Resort

Torpedo Bar & Lounge at Newport Harbor Island Resort

Best Original Screenplay



For most improved STR performance, as evidenced by market share gained during 2025, with consideration for market circumstances.

Argonaut Hotel

Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Le Parc at Melrose

Newport Harbor Island Resort

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, & Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

Academy Honorary Award



For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Revere Hotel Boston Common

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

The Hotel Zags Portland

Hotel Zetta San Francisco

The 14th Annual Pebby Award winners will be announced on Monday, March 16, 2026, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Follow along on X (formerly Twitter) at @PebblebrookPEB to receive live updates as the Pebby winners are announced, and check out http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com to learn more about Pebblebrook’s hotels and the esteemed management teams leading them.

